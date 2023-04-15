“Transphobia is Pissing Me Off”: MrBeast reacts to Chris Tyson receiving backlash over HRT

Recently, popular YouTuber MrBeast’s teammate, Chris Tyson opened up about his Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) on Twitter. While he received a lot of support for his journey, there were many who criticized him. Not just that, critics also threw MrBeast under the bus, and called Chris his “nightmare.”

Commenting on Chris’ HRT, YouTuber SunnyV2 uploaded a video titled “Why Chris Will Soon Be A Nightmare For MrBeast.” This enraged many of MrBeast’s fans and the YouTuber, himself.

MrBeast lashed out at YouTuber who called Chris a “nightmare”

In the video uploaded on YouTube, SunnyV2 commented on Chris’ transition and said: “Chris likely believes that people will slowly adapt to his new appearance over time, but is this really going to happen? Well, maybe… If Chris continues to transition, would it be unreasonable to say he could jeopardize some of the personality traits that made him a successful member in the first place?”

Many people took to Twitter to express their discomfort with the views shared by SunnyV2. MrBeast, responding to one of the tweets expressed how Chris will not be a liability to the king of content, neither will he be a nightmare for him. He said:

“Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my “nightmare” he’s my fucken friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to piss me off.”

Other YouTubers react to Chris’ transition

The majority of the streamers have been extremely supportive of Chris’ journey. When xQc was asked about Chris, he clearly said that he doesn’t wish to form an opinion on it and that other people should also refrain from doing so.

During the live stream when he was asked that question, he responded by saying: “Why does anybody need to have a take about that?… What the f*ck, why do people need to have a take?”

In addition to this, he also called the person who asked him the question a dumb***. His fans applauded him for having this mature take on the whole situation.

MrBeast’s fellow YouTuber, Ludwig also reacted to SunnyV2’s video and said that Sunny had done just half of his research and made the video. When Sunny talked about Chris being a negative impact on his kid if he makes a full transition, Ludwig laughed and said “His uncles are MrBeast and Karl Jacobs, I don’t he will ever feel left out.” The whole video can be viewed below: