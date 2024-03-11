“So You Sing and Compose Now Huh” – Fans Jokingly Congratulate Ludwig Ahgren After Oppenheimer Won the Oscar for Best Original Score

Fans recently played a practical joke by congratulating Ludwig Anders Ahgren for winning an Oscar for Best Original Score. The Academy Awards popularly known as the Oscars is one of the oldest and most renowned award ceremonies acknowledging the merit of the global film industry. The Oscars 2024 took place on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. As per expectations, Oppenheimer, a biographical drama film by Christopher Nolan went on to win a total of seven Oscars.

One of the seven turned out to be for the Best Original Score. However, the name of the movie’s music director turned out to be Ludwig Goransson, a Swedish composer, conductor, and songwriter. Although totally unexpected, Ludwig’s fans took this opportunity to troll him on social media.



Basically, the streamer started receiving numerous messages congratulating him for winning an Oscar. Since Ludwig is considered to be a master of several trades and has tried his hand at streaming, hosting, and esports casting among others, fans thought it would be perfect to prank him with congratulatory messages. Surprisingly, it was Ludwig himself who shared the prank on social media alongside a screenshot of a congratulatory message.



How did Ludwig react to the prank?

While the practical joke was completely unexpected, several fans joined in hoping to get a reply from their favorite streamer. Moreover, considering Ludwig’s massive influence over the content creation and gaming industry most mocked the messages he was receiving, as one fan stated,



“So you sing and compose now huh.”

However, Ludwig quite liked the sudden attention he was receiving from his fans. Since his DM’s were packed with congratulatory messages, he felt overwhelmed and chose to share one such DM on his official X (Formerly Twitter) page. The screenshot of the DM he had shared stated, “Congrats on the Oscar you big fat b**ch. Surprisingly, the celebrated content creator was not irritated by the prank but instead chose to thank all his fans for acknowledging him as worthy of an Oscar. His adjoint comment for the screenshot stated, “Thank you to all my fans.”