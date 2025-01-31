“Is MrBeast Gonna Ref This Game?”: NFL World Reacts as Roger Goodell Announces IShowSpeed vs Kai Cenat Flag Football Game

NFL fans now have more than just the Super Bowl to look forward to this February. And no, we’re not talking about the NFL Honors or the ongoing Pro Bowl games. It’s a Super Bowl flag football game, featuring your or your kids’ favorite streamers like IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat—maybe even others. This exciting news was recently shared on social media by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell himself.

A brief skit was shared on the NFL’s social media page, showing Goodell checking things off his To-Do List. He had already checked off “Super Bowl Party,” the first item on the list, but the second—SB Flag Football Game—was still pending. Goodell thus promptly FaceTimed IShowSpeed, informing him of the plan to pit him against another well-known streamer. Although, what Goodell began the conversation with was quite unexpected.

“Speed, I was just watching your stream. And it had me thinking, we’re throwing a flag football game down in New Orleans. It’s gonna be streamed on YouTube. We’re looking for two of the best to be a part of this game.”

IShowSpeed, aka Darren Jason Watkins Jr., was on board with the plan, asking Kai Cenat, another well-known streamer, to be the other guy in the equation—his opponent. Goodell agreed.

It was unexpected what we got to witness, but it could be a dream collaboration, with the NFL bringing in viewers who wouldn’t normally watch such games but now will tune in due to IShowSpeed and Kai’s involvement. The game is also set to take place a day before the Super Bowl, which could motivate some viewers to tune in for the Super Bowl as well.

It’s a solid collaboration that will be lucrative for the league, and some fans recognized that. They were also excited that their favorite YouTube streamers were going to play football, and maybe even bring MrBeast on board as well, the most-subscribed individual on the platform. Since he has been juggling hundreds, if not thousands, of projects, it wouldn’t be surprising.

Some fans, however, were skeptical of this collaboration. They noticed that at the end of the video, Goodell had tossed his phone onto the desk with a bit more force than expected, which they found odd—like the NFL commissioner wasn’t fully on board with the collab. Others were just straight-up not interested.

Skepticism aside, this could turn out to be a major event, with up to millions of viewers showing up to watch the stream. IShowSpeed has even garnered a reputation in the WWE world, recently getting invited by executive Triple H to join him. Maybe some fans from that realm will also tune in on February 8 at 9 PM ET.

So, if you decide to tune in for this matchup, which side will you pick? Team Kai or Team Speed? Let us know in the comments.