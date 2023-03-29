Valorant Altitude Bundle Price, Skins, Release Date

Valorant successfully launched Oni 2.0 skin bundle during the VCT// LOCK IN 2023. Valorant is now looking to launch its new airplane-themed skin. The name of the bundle is Altitude. Here is what the Valorant Altitude Bundle price is and the gun skins it will be available for.

With the release of Valorant 6.06 patch notes, the Altitude bundle is also released. The skin line will get released once Oni 2.0 is taken off the shop, and there is room for this gun skin.

The skin was not teased for long, and all the weapons that this skin is available for, have been revealed. The image shared by Valorant shows the agents flying the gun skins.

Valorant Altitude bundle release date

Get ready for take off. The Altitude Vandal, Odin, Bucky, Sheriff, and Melee will be taking your fights to new heights. Available in your shop MAR 29. pic.twitter.com/bRKoiktM4X — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 27, 2023

Riot Games has officially announced the bundle, and the release date is going to be March 29, 2023. However, it might differ according to your time zones. However, people should keep an eye on the shop to see when the gun arrives in the game.

The picture shared by Valorant on Twitter shows Sova, Raze, and Viper sitting inside the gun, and “flying” them.

The skin will be available for the following guns:

Altitude Vandal

Altitude Bucky

Altitude Melee

Altitude Odin

Altitude Sheriff

Valorant Altitude Bundle Price

Looking for a co-pilot? We’ve got a few. Altitude is available and airborne now. pic.twitter.com/2WLqlPAV5Q — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 29, 2023

Valorant has finally revealed the price of the bundle. Since it is a premium bundle, it is priced at 5100 VP for the whole bundle. The ones who don’t wish to buy the whole bundle can buy the gun skins individually, as well.

5100 VP – Entire Bundle

2550 VP – Knuckle Knife

1275 VP – Each Weapon (Vandal, Odin, Bucky, Sheriff)

475 VP – Gun Buddy

When players buy the bundle, they will receive gun buddies, player cards, and titles, and not just skins. Besides the gun skins, the gun has some kind of animation in the form of blades in the front.