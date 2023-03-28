Valorant Altitude Skin Collection: Everything You Need to Know!

The Valorant skin lines never seem to disappoint people and they are releasing another skin line soon. This time it is going to be the Altitude skin line. This bundle will feature multiple weapon skins that will have a unique color for each of the weapons. What you will notice is that each of the skins is made after an airplane design. The foundation of the skins has been laid well by Riot Games. We will see how the fans will receive it. But first, let us take a look at all the skin line details you need to know.

Valorant to Release an Airplane-Themed Skin Line; Altitude is the Name of the Bundle

Get ready for take off. The Altitude Vandal, Odin, Bucky, Sheriff, and Melee will be taking your fights to new heights. Available in your shop MAR 29. pic.twitter.com/bRKoiktM4X — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 27, 2023

As you can see in the above tweet, players will get a Vandal, Odin, Bucky, Sheriff, and Melee skin with this bundle. This bundle will replace the Oni 2.0 bundle which is on top of the in-game store. If you want to purchase the Oni Bundle, 28th March is the last day to do so. The skin line is set to go live on Patch 6.06. In addition to the skins in the bundle, players will also receive a gun buddy, sprays, and other cosmetic items just like always.

We do not have any idea of the pricing or if the skin line will have unique animations or bullet tracers. However, it is easy to deduce that these skins are premium ones. Therefore, we can deduce that the bundle will cost around the same price as the other skin lines. We estimate the usual 7100 VP charge to purchase these skins.

In addition, Riot did not disclose any concrete information about this bundle so the pricing is still up in the air. Let us know what you might think the pricing will be. Check out a detailed Yoru guide right here and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Valorant content!