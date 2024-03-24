Valorant’s Newest Agent Clove Can Steal Their Enemy’s Life Force and Rise From the Dead

Valorant is going to be more entertaining as a new agent Clove will be joining the roster soon. Riot Games released a gameplay trailer for fans to take a glimpse at the capabilities of the upcoming agent. In the meantime, we have compiled this article for people who might still have questions about Agent 25 after the reveal.

Clove is a Scottish troublemaker who creates chaos on the battlefield. The young immortal redefines the meaning of death and is an expert at keeping enemies on their toes. Readers will also be glad to know that Clove is the first non-binary agent to join the game, and will belong to the controller sub-class.



Unlike other controllers who have to wait for an opportune moment to strike, Clove loves to play aggressively and take the fight to the opponent. Hence, it is only natural for arsenal to complement this playstyle.



(E) Ruse: It is a unique ability that can block vision in certain areas by releasing opaque clouds. While Ruse might sound like a common “smoke” ability initially, it is vastly different as Clove can also use it even after dying. To use Ruse, Clove must view a map of the battlefield and then set the locations where the clouds will settle.

(Q) Meddle: This ability will temporarily decay all targets caught inside its dome. To use Meddle, Clove must first equip a fragment of immortality essence and then use the “fire” button to throw it at enemies. The fragment will erupt shortly after and affect the targetted agent.

(C) Pick-me-up: This ability helps in taking the fight to the opposition, as Clove can instantly absorb the life force of a fallen enemy they killed or damaged. Pick-me-up gives Agent 25 some temporary haste and a health boost to fight more aggressively.

(X / ULT) Not Dead Yet: Clove’s Ultimate Ability is an absolute game-changer, as it will resurrect the agent after dying. However,if they want to remain in the world of the living, Clove will have to kill or assist in killing an enemy within a specific time limit.

Riot Games claimed the idea behind designing Clove was to give players a second opportunity to play more aggressively as a controller, as they felt that Omen was the only one who could pull off this playstyle. They also credited MOBA characters like Annie and Twisted Fate from League of Legends as the inspiration for Clove.



What is the release date for Valoran’t new agent Clove?

The immortal troublemaker Clove will be joining Valorant on March 26, 2024, as part of Episode 8 Act II. So, fans won’t have to wait long to try out the new agent in the game.

Moreover, we are happy to report that Clove will be added to the game with some amazing gear. They will have three Sprays: Gloomheart, Wee Punk, and Clove Spray. As for weapon cosmetics, Agent 25 comes with the Metal Wings gun buddy and the Flutter (Ghost) gun skin. Moreover, players will be getting the “Mischievous” and “Undying” titles along with 2,000 Kingdom Credits and two Player Cards: Valorant Clove and Metamorphosis.

This new agent will definetly encourage more solo playstyles, as controller mains will not have to depend on others to take the fight to the enemy. Hence, it will be intriguing to see Clove’s effect on Valorant, especially in the professional scene.