VCT PACIFIC STAGE 1 and 2’s Format and Other FAQs About the Upcoming Valorant Event

With the conclusion of VCT Pacific Kickoff, Riot Games has now revealed what will happen to the teams who did not qualify for Masters Madrid. The stakes will be getting higher and more competitive in the next stages of the Pacific region.

Advertisement

While Valorant fans are eagerly looking forward to VCT Pacific Stage 1 and 2, they might want further details, including the schedule and location. Well, we hope this article will quench queries for a while as everyone waits to watch their favorite teams in action.

What is the format for VCT Pacific Stage 1 and 2?

For VCT Pacific Stage 1, teams would be randomly divided into two groups, with five teams in Alpha and six in Omega. Alpha teams will compete against Omega teams in a single round-robin, best-of-three format. Subsequently, the top three teams from each group would progress to the playoffs. With just three qualifying spots, teams have to go through a double elimination bracket to secure a place at Masters Shanghai.

Advertisement

VCT Pacific Stage 2 would follow the same Alpha and Omega groupings as Stage 1, but teams will compete against those in their own groups. The top six teams with the best performance across Stages 1 and 2 will proceed to the Stage 2 Playoffs.

Only the teams who finish at the top in the Stage 2 Playoffs or gather the most championship points can secure a spot for Champions 2024. Each match won across the two stages will earn a Championship Point while winning the Stage 1 finals will get a team three points.

Where will VCT Pacific Stage 1 and 2 be held?

Riot Games will be returning to South Korea to host the VCT Pacific Stage 1 and 2. Last year, the event was held at the Sangam Colosseum, while the Lower Final and Grand Final took place at the Jangchung Arena. For 2024, the VCT stages 1 and 2 will be held at Coex Atrium. However, the information about the Stage 2 Grand Finals will be announced at a later date.

What is the schedule like for VCT Pacific Stage 1 and 2?

Now that we know the format and venue for VCT Pacific Stage 1 and 2, let’s find out the schedule for this upcoming tournament. Stage 1 will begin on April 6 and will conclude on May 12. Moreover, the first stage will be divided into the following two stages.

Group stage: From April 6 to April 29

Playoffs: May 3 to May 12

Stage 2 will run from June 15 to July 21. Like Stage 1, this one will also be divided into two stages.

Advertisement

Group stage: From June 15 to July 8

Playoffs: July 12 to July 21

All the matches will begin at 4 PM GMT or 9 AM PT. However, the timings for the Lower Finals and Grand Finals will be announced later.

What other activities can fans engage in at the VCT Pacific venue?

Fans attending the venue will have a lot of activities to look forward to. Riot Games will host a Team Capsule Exhibition featuring every team’s Classic skins, player card flags, and sprays. Fans can also get their hands on the official VCT Pacific and Riot merchandise from the merch stores there.

Apart from that, fans can take memorable pictures at the venue as the organizers will be setting up a special photo booth complete with various props. Lastly, the venue will also have a Fan Sign Wall where supporters can leave messages for their favorite teams and professionals.