Valorant Oni 2.0 skin bundle: Release date, price, trailer and more

Riot Games has officially revealed the Valorant Oni 2.0 skin bundle and fans are in awe of how beautiful the skin looks. Besides the basic look of the skin, players also get a detailed trailer that features how the skin would look in every gun it is sculpted for.

Oni 2.0 is the much-needed skin upgrade that was required. The skin has more finesse and is sharper than before. With color inspiration from Oni, the gun shows improved animations.

Valorant Oni 2.0 skin bundle release date and trailer

Carve a path of chaos and corruption with the return of Oni – LOCK//IN with Oni starting in EP_06 // ACTII. pic.twitter.com/8AApEhb6kX — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 27, 2023

The skin is extremely beautiful, and the crosshair also doesn’t get too messed up with the animations. It is this selling point of the skin that has everyone wondering when they can get their hands on it.

Developers have a date in mind. The skin will be released with the onset of Ep 06, Act 2. So players will have to wait till March 7, 2023 to get their hands on the skin.

The Oni 2.0 Bundle will have skins for the following guns:

Vandal

Frenzy

Bulldog

Ares

Melee – Katana

The trailer showed how smoothly each gun would function. The crisp animations and the gun sounds are what make the bundle so desirable.

Ever since Valorant released the trailer, players have been aching to get their hands on the skin. It would also be fun to see which pro player gets the skin first and streams with it.

Valorant Oni 2.0 price

While players would want to give up their cards for the skin, it does actually have a price. For the whole bundle, players will have to shed 7,100 VPs. this information was leaked on Twitter by Vaorant leaker, Mike.

Bundle will cost 7100VP — Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) February 27, 2023

If players want to buy individual skins, they will have to shed somewhere between 3550 VP or 4350 VP for the melee, and individual skins will cost 1775 VP.

While it would have been really interesting to see the pro players at VCT LOCK IN play with the new skin, players will just have to wait a little longer.

