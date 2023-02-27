Cloud9 Valorant and Yay Part Ways After Five Months of Contract; El Diablo is Now a Free Agent

C9 Valorant and Yay part ways in shocking news. Yay is now a free agent and the future is uncertain for him as the VCT mid-season approaches.

Cloud9 has parted ways with Yay and it was on mutual terms. We have not heard from Yay these past few days but it is uncertain if he has joined another team or not. There are multiple reasons why we think joining a team for him is going to be a little difficult. Firstly, it is the mid-season of VCT and most rosters have already been finalized their rosters by now. In terms of NA, there are multiple options but let us discuss why it is not viable for El Diablo.

Valorant Star Yay No Longer in C9 Roster; The Future Looks a Little Uncertain

Let us clarify two things. One, yay is really important as a player because of his skill. Now, because of his skill, he is expensive. However, that is not even the case that will haunt his contract with a team. The problem is that most rosters are locked in at this point, 100T has Cryo, NRG has Ardiis, and Sentinels have TenZ and Zekken, so we do not know anyone besides these three orgs who can AFFORD yay. However, there can be a couple of upsets as far as the rostermania goes.

As you can see by the above tweet, Moist Esports, and Yay MIGHT be in talks but we still think it is HIGHLY unlikely Yay will join the newly formed Valorant organization. He can go overseas to other organizations but we do not know which team is willing to take him since he has such a high influence on the game. Plus, in terms of Moist esports, they already have an established team of good players consisting of brawk, aproto, flyuh, thief, and sym.

We do not know what lies in Yay‘s future as of now. Do we think he will get into an Org? Absolutely. But we do not know WHEN that will happen. That is the burning question on everyone’s mind. We will let you know the moment we find an update about his situation. For more Valorant news, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

