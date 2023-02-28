Fnatic burns down Twitter with memes after smoking opponents in every match in VCT LOCK//IN 2023

Fnatic undoubtedly had the most interesting run in VCT LOCK//IN 2023. The team entered the semi-finals after their 2-0 victory against 100 Thieves. Not just in matches, they have smoked their opponents on social media, as well. Twitter has been going crazy with the memes Fnatic has been sharing after each win.

For now, Fnatic stands unbeaten and will face Navi in the semi-finals. Navi, on the other hand, also had a flawless run in the single-elimination format of the VCT LOCK//IN.

Twitter is in splits after Fnatic posts hilarious memes after eliminating opponents

In recent times, every Esports organization has upped its social media presence. With VCT LOCK IN trending since the day the Round of 32 started, fans of the teams have been pouring in their support, and Fnatic has managed to get other regions to back them, as well.

Here are some of the most interesting tweets and memes from match day that have the whole community in splits.

Fnatic’s first match in the Omega group was against Sentinels, and they sent the veteran team home 2-0. In a meme comparing Sen to bots, Fnatic posted the most hilarious meme and captioned it:

“Naaah ain’t no way we came to brazil for this”

naaah aint no way we came to brazil for this 💀 pic.twitter.com/9Raoif4pwJ — FNATIC (@FNATIC) February 24, 2023

After sending Sen home, they hoped the team had a great flight back.

In their next match against FURIA, the team pulled up strong and despite not having the crowd advantage, the team won 2-o with the second map going into overtime 18-16. They even called out the crowd for not backing the boys when they most deserved it.

Fnatic vs 100 Thieves

In the match, Fnatic won 2-0, closing out the first map 13-1, breaking 100T’s spirit. However, their efforts to make a comeback in the second map were also shut down as they went down against Fnatic 13-10.

time to send NA packing ✈️ pic.twitter.com/9cFP6lhthX — FNATIC (@FNATIC) February 26, 2023

ok we’re done now promise — FNATIC (@FNATIC) February 27, 2023

Fnatic will go up against DRX for a place in the final. Fans of the region and the organization’s memes will surely be waiting with bated breath.

