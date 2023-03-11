HomeSearch

VCT Pacific 2023 Schedule, Dates, Teams, Prize Pool and How to Watch Online

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 11/03/2023

After the end of VCT LOCK IN, VCT has moved to the next stage. Now, 30 franchised teams from the three regions will compete for the slots available for VCT Masters Tokyo. The VCT Pacific 2023 schedule has now come out, and the matches will start from March 25, 2023.

Teams from the Asia Pacific region: Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Philippines and South Asia, will compete in the LAN event that is going to take place in Seoul, South Korea.

VCT Pacific 2023 Schedule and Format

Teams from the APAC region will compete against each other in a single round-robin format. The matches will be played from Saturday till Monday every week. The finals week, which will start in May, will be played from Friday to Tuesday.

Week 1 Matches

  • March 25 – ZETA DIVISION vs. DRX 2 PM PT, 5 PM ET, 10 PM GMT
    T1 vs. Global Esports 5 PM PT, 8 PM ET, 1 AM GMT
  • March 26 – Paper Rex vs. Detonation FocusMe 2 PM PT, 5 PM ET, 10 PM GMT
    Team Secret vs. Talon 5 PM PT, 8 PM ET, 1 AM GMT
  • March 27 – RRQ vs. Gen.G 2 2 PM PT, 5 PM ET, 10 PM GMT

(Match schedule will be updated each week)

The VCT Pacific circuit is divided into three stages till players reach VCT Championship 2023 in August. Here is the schedule:

  • Regular Season runs from March 25-May 16
  • Playoffs to take place from May 19-May 28
  • Last Chance Qualifier will take place in July

VCT Pacific Prize Pool

The total prize pool of the event is marked at $250,000 USD. However, the distribution bracket has not been disclosed. Besides bagging a huge chunk from the prize pool, the top three teams will get a slot in VCT Masters Tokyo and VCT Champions. In addition to this, the team who is placed fourth will get a chance to compete in the Last Chance Qualifiers.

How to watch VCT Pacific 2023 League

All the matches will be broadcasted live in nine languages. The matches will be live streamed on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube from March 25, 2023. Here are all the languages and links for the live streams:

English

Korean

Japanese

Tagalog

Bahasa Indonesia

Thai

Vietnamese

Mandarin

Hindi

