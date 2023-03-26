HomeSearch

Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 26/03/2023

VCT Pacific Schedule: Every Valorant Match with Date and Day!

VCT Pacific is the most underrated league out of all the leagues in the Valorant competitive scene right now. Today we will take a look at the VCT Pacific schedule and see what teams are playing against who in this 8-week spectacle. Without further ado, let us get into it.

VCT Pacifics League: All the Matches Scheduled for Eight Weeks of Competitive Valorant

Firstly, we will be providing you with the IST time, feel free to use any converter to convert the time for your zone. Let us get into the schedule.

March Schedule

25th March

  • ZETA vs DRX – 14:30 IST
  • T1 vs GE –  17:30 IST

26th March

  • PPRX vs DFM – 14:30 IST
  • TS vs TLN – 17:30 IST

27th March

  • RRQ vs GEN – 14:30 IST

April Schedule

1st April

  • ZETA vs RRQ – 14:30 IST
  • TLN vs T1- 17:30 IST

2nd April

  • TS vs PPRX – 14:30 IST
  • GEN vs DFM – 17:30 IST

3rd April

  • GE vs DRX – 14:30 IST

8th April

  • RRQ vs DFM – 14:30 IST
  • T1 vs PPRX – 17:30 IST

9th April

  • ZETA vs GE – 14:30 IST
  • TLN vs DRX – 17:30 IST

10th April

  • TS vs GEN – 14:30 IST

15th April

  • PPRX vs DRX – 14:30 IST
  • TS vs RRQ – 17:30 IST

16th April

  • T1 vs GEN – 14:30 IST
  • ZETA vs DFM – 17:30 IST

17th April

  • TLN vs GE – 14:30 IST

22nd April

  • PPRX vs GE – 14:30 IST
  • GEN vs DRX – 17:30 IST

23rd April

  • T1 vs RRQ – 14:30 IST
  • TS vs DFM – 17:30 IST

24th April

  • ZETA vs TLN – 14:30 IST

29th April

  • T1 vs DFM – 14:30 IST
  • ZETA vs TS – 17:30 IST

30th April

  • GE vs GEN – 14:30 IST
  • RRQ vs DRX – 17:30 IST

May Schedule

1st May

  • TLN vs PPRX – 14:30 IST

6th May

  • TLN vs GEN – 14:30 IST
  • ZETA vs PPRX – 17:30 IST

7th May

  • RRQ vs GE – 14:30 IST
  • TS vs T1 – 17:30 IST

8th May

  • DRX vs DFM – 14:30 IST

12th May

  • PPRX vs GEN – 14:30 IST
  • ZETA vs T1 – 17:30 IST

13th May

  • TS vs DRX – 14:30 IST
  • GE vs DFM – 17:30 IST

14th May

  • TLN vs RRQ – 14:30 IST
  • ZETA vs GEN – 17:30 IST

15th May

  • T1 vs DRX – 14:30 IST
  • TS vs GE – 17:30 IST

16th May

  • TLN vs DFM
  • RRQ vs PPRX

That is the complete schedule for all of the group matches taking place in the VCT Pacifics league. Play-Offs will be played immediately after the groups end. Here are some links in which you can watch the VCT Pacific league.

English

Korean

Japanese

Hindi

That is all you need to know about the Group stages. We will update you with a playoff list as soon as the groups end. For more Valorant content, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

