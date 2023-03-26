VCT Pacific Schedule: Every Valorant Match with Date and Day!

VCT Pacific is the most underrated league out of all the leagues in the Valorant competitive scene right now. Today we will take a look at the VCT Pacific schedule and see what teams are playing against who in this 8-week spectacle. Without further ado, let us get into it.

VCT Pacifics League: All the Matches Scheduled for Eight Weeks of Competitive Valorant

Firstly, we will be providing you with the IST time, feel free to use any converter to convert the time for your zone. Let us get into the schedule.

March Schedule

25th March

ZETA vs DRX – 14:30 IST

T1 vs GE – 17:30 IST

26th March

PPRX vs DFM – 14:30 IST

TS vs TLN – 17:30 IST

27th March

RRQ vs GEN – 14:30 IST

April Schedule

1st April

ZETA vs RRQ – 14:30 IST

TLN vs T1- 17:30 IST

2nd April

TS vs PPRX – 14:30 IST

GEN vs DFM – 17:30 IST

3rd April

GE vs DRX – 14:30 IST

8th April

RRQ vs DFM – 14:30 IST

T1 vs PPRX – 17:30 IST

9th April

ZETA vs GE – 14:30 IST

TLN vs DRX – 17:30 IST

10th April

TS vs GEN – 14:30 IST

15th April

PPRX vs DRX – 14:30 IST

TS vs RRQ – 17:30 IST

16th April

T1 vs GEN – 14:30 IST

ZETA vs DFM – 17:30 IST

17th April

TLN vs GE – 14:30 IST

22nd April

PPRX vs GE – 14:30 IST

GEN vs DRX – 17:30 IST

23rd April

T1 vs RRQ – 14:30 IST

TS vs DFM – 17:30 IST

24th April

ZETA vs TLN – 14:30 IST

29th April

T1 vs DFM – 14:30 IST

ZETA vs TS – 17:30 IST

30th April

GE vs GEN – 14:30 IST

RRQ vs DRX – 17:30 IST

May Schedule

1st May

TLN vs PPRX – 14:30 IST

6th May

TLN vs GEN – 14:30 IST

ZETA vs PPRX – 17:30 IST

7th May

RRQ vs GE – 14:30 IST

TS vs T1 – 17:30 IST

8th May

DRX vs DFM – 14:30 IST

12th May

PPRX vs GEN – 14:30 IST

ZETA vs T1 – 17:30 IST

13th May

TS vs DRX – 14:30 IST

GE vs DFM – 17:30 IST

14th May

TLN vs RRQ – 14:30 IST

ZETA vs GEN – 17:30 IST

15th May

T1 vs DRX – 14:30 IST

TS vs GE – 17:30 IST

16th May

TLN vs DFM

RRQ vs PPRX

That is the complete schedule for all of the group matches taking place in the VCT Pacifics league. Play-Offs will be played immediately after the groups end. Here are some links in which you can watch the VCT Pacific league.

English

Korean

Japanese

Hindi

That is all you need to know about the Group stages. We will update you with a playoff list as soon as the groups end.