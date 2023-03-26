VCT Pacific Schedule: Every Valorant Match with Date and Day!
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 26/03/2023
VCT Pacific is the most underrated league out of all the leagues in the Valorant competitive scene right now. Today we will take a look at the VCT Pacific schedule and see what teams are playing against who in this 8-week spectacle. Without further ado, let us get into it.
VCT Pacifics League: All the Matches Scheduled for Eight Weeks of Competitive Valorant
Firstly, we will be providing you with the IST time, feel free to use any converter to convert the time for your zone. Let us get into the schedule.
March Schedule
25th March
- ZETA vs DRX – 14:30 IST
- T1 vs GE – 17:30 IST
26th March
- PPRX vs DFM – 14:30 IST
- TS vs TLN – 17:30 IST
27th March
- RRQ vs GEN – 14:30 IST
April Schedule
1st April
- ZETA vs RRQ – 14:30 IST
- TLN vs T1- 17:30 IST
2nd April
- TS vs PPRX – 14:30 IST
- GEN vs DFM – 17:30 IST
3rd April
- GE vs DRX – 14:30 IST
8th April
- RRQ vs DFM – 14:30 IST
- T1 vs PPRX – 17:30 IST
9th April
- ZETA vs GE – 14:30 IST
- TLN vs DRX – 17:30 IST
10th April
- TS vs GEN – 14:30 IST
15th April
- PPRX vs DRX – 14:30 IST
- TS vs RRQ – 17:30 IST
16th April
- T1 vs GEN – 14:30 IST
- ZETA vs DFM – 17:30 IST
17th April
- TLN vs GE – 14:30 IST
22nd April
- PPRX vs GE – 14:30 IST
- GEN vs DRX – 17:30 IST
23rd April
- T1 vs RRQ – 14:30 IST
- TS vs DFM – 17:30 IST
24th April
- ZETA vs TLN – 14:30 IST
29th April
- T1 vs DFM – 14:30 IST
- ZETA vs TS – 17:30 IST
30th April
- GE vs GEN – 14:30 IST
- RRQ vs DRX – 17:30 IST
May Schedule
1st May
- TLN vs PPRX – 14:30 IST
6th May
- TLN vs GEN – 14:30 IST
- ZETA vs PPRX – 17:30 IST
7th May
- RRQ vs GE – 14:30 IST
- TS vs T1 – 17:30 IST
8th May
- DRX vs DFM – 14:30 IST
12th May
- PPRX vs GEN – 14:30 IST
- ZETA vs T1 – 17:30 IST
13th May
- TS vs DRX – 14:30 IST
- GE vs DFM – 17:30 IST
14th May
- TLN vs RRQ – 14:30 IST
- ZETA vs GEN – 17:30 IST
15th May
- T1 vs DRX – 14:30 IST
- TS vs GE – 17:30 IST
16th May
- TLN vs DFM
- RRQ vs PPRX
That is the complete schedule for all of the group matches taking place in the VCT Pacifics league. Play-Offs will be played immediately after the groups end. Here are some links in which you can watch the VCT Pacific league.
English
- Twitch: VALORANT Pacific
- YouTube: VCT Pacific
- Facebook: VCT Pacific
Korean
- Twitch: VALORANT KR, Riot Esports Korea
- YouTube: VCT KR
- AfreecaTV: VALORANT공식
Japanese
- Twitch: VALORANT JP
- YouTube: VALORANT JP
- AfreecaTV: VALORANT JP
Hindi
- Twitch: Nodwin Gaming
- YouTube: Nodwin Gaming, Nodwin Gaming South Asia
- Loco: Nodwin Gaming Hindi
That is all you need to know about the Group stages. We will update you with a playoff list as soon as the groups end.