xQc has Seemingly Acquired The Turtle Troop Valorant Team: Will it Be Named Juicer Esports?

xQc is a popular streamer who is also a huge Esports fan. Rumors have been circulating around about him acquiring a Valorant team.

There is no better time to get into Esports and Valorant than right now. The NA Challengers league is getting a lot of attention and people are entering into Val streaming due to VCT LOCK IN. Sticking to the trend of streamers qcquiring teams, xQc has been planning to acquire an Esports team for quite a while now. Turtle Troop is up for grabs since Team BreakThru was recently purchased by Ludwig. Now it is called Moist Moguls.

Juicer Esports Might Be the New Name of Turtle Troop Valorant team post xQc Acquisition

Sources: xQc is set to enter VALORANT with the signing of Turtle Troops. He joins the likes of DisguisedToast and Ludwig as streamers to have a VALORANT team. #VCT pic.twitter.com/83fQqG5gJZ — Max Katz (@purest) March 9, 2023

Keep in mind that xQc is not the first person who has done this. Disguised Toast, Ludwig, and Moist Critikal have all been in the competitive Valorant scene as team owners. In yesterday’s match against G2, Turtle Troop looked strong and undefeatable. They beat everyone’s expectations by defeating G2. Now that they have an actual sponsor behind them, the Turtle Troop is expected to perform even better on the NA stage going forward.

It seems that “the contracts have not been finalized” yet but we are pretty sure the team will be acquired by xQc. Check out the Turtle Troops post on Twitter, all signs point to the acquisition, even the fans know.

However, this is not just the trend. xQc has a growing love for Esports. In addition, it is all about garnering an additional audience for your brand. In that way, xQc has made a superb choice as a streamer to acquire a Valorant team to promote his brand and also help the team get secure backing to enter the competition. The deal has not gone through yet but we are sure it will. We will keep you updated on whatever happens with the Turtle Troop going forward.

