Vitality Takes the NBA Route, Gives Each of Its Players a Championship Ring for Winning the Blast Paris Major 2023

Vitality recently delivered a championship ring to all its players following the Blast Paris Major 2023 victory. The gold, silver, and diamond make the ring look bold and it even flaunts the organization’s logo in full glory. The sides of the ring also have the players’ names etched in them to give a personalized look.

The concept of the ring made by Vitality finds resemblance with Championship rings for the NFL, which are given to players who win the annual NBA Finals as mementos. A similar approach was made with the former Vitality pro-Rocket League player Mike “Gregan” Ellis in 2019, who also share his memento online.

The Blast Paris Major took place between 8 May 2023 to 21 May 2023 and is considered an S-tier tournament among the community. With 24 teams participating from various nationalities, the journey went rather smoothly for Team Vitality till the end. Performing in such a way is commendable for the organization and the org could not have expressed their gratitude for the players in a better way.

The fans reacted with joy and surprise towards the rings and called it to be better than the trophy from the Blast Paris Major 2023. Most fans appreciated the looks of the ring and wished other organizations in the Counter-Strike esports scene would do the same. Furthermore, some fans have been observant to realize the concept behind the rings.

What is next for Vitality in 2024?

Since the Blast Paris Major 2023, the roster of Team Vitality has shifted around but they have remained a tough competitor in the Counter-Strike esports scene. Even until recently, the team managed to win big tournaments in a row under the leadership of Dan “apEX” Madesclaire. The new roster has proven to be a success across various tournaments and it may remain the same in early 2024 as well.

Vitality will be next debuting at the Blast Premier Spring Groups 2024, IEM Katowice 2024, and other well-known Counter-Strike tournaments. Judging from the performance of the last few tournaments, the future looks bright for the team and it is possible that they will maintain the winning streak.