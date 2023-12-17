Despite Having Confidence No Indian Team Qualified for Valorant Convergence 2023 Final

The Valorant Convergence 2023 Final matchup has been decided and there are no Indian teams there. The showdown will be happening between Team Vitality and FUT Esports, who haven’t lost a single match in the tournament yet. Indian organizations did have confidence in their skills, though it didn’t reflect in the results.

Advertisement

During the media day of the tournament, every team was interviewed enough to learn about their mentality. Some teams were confident about themselves and at the same time didn’t underestimate their opponents. Global Esports were invited to the event and talked about their experience with Benedict “Benkai” Tan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheEsportsClub1/status/1736311107391029687?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Their mentality was solid even though they didn’t have Benkai on the active roster. They talked of giving their best with every card they were offered. It was said that the team appeared for Valorant Convergence 2023 as they were there to win. The Group Stage matches did show their efforts towards the endeavor and secured only one win. The following was answered when asked about their expectations at the LAN event:

We hope to rally up some Indian audience… It would be a dream match if True Rippers and Global Esports played at the finals

True Ripper showed good confidence after appearing in the Indian Qualifier. The team wished to improve upon their teamwork and communication. The esports team wished to reach the top to give hope to the Indian community. The following was shared about their gameplan for the event:

We also want to win like everyone present at the tournament. While chasing the endeavor we want to gather as much experience as we can.

Though they wanted to be positive with their approach, things didn’t work out their way, and didn’t win a single match-up in the Group Stage. Since the team was facing international opponents for the first time, they did take away the experience they were hoping for.

Advertisement

Indian teams still lacking some flair at the Valorant Convergence 2023

Valorant Coververgence 2023 did provide a clear picture that Indian organizations still lack the aptitude to win an international tournament. This was an off-season tournament so that new rosters could test their skills before going a long way. For instance, Gen.G went for an all-Korean roster in hopes of improving communication among players. Additionally, their goal was to scout the best talents from their country to represent globally.

The strategy did reflect in some ways, but even more so for FUT Esports. The Turkish squad went for the same type of roster plan and worked out flawlessly. The team wished to play in the finals against Team Vitality and it came true. The aggressive nature of the team is unique in Valorant esports which led them to a higher place.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheEsportsClub1/status/1736285146142396523?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Team Vitality has showcased great performance across tournaments and their style has been noted by many. With these teams being benchmarks, Indian esports teams for Valorant have to strive towards this kind of mentality. Though the Valorant Convergence 2023 was meant to showcase Indian teams at home ground, it didn’t play out as expected. There is always a next time and maybe these teams can reach great heights soon.