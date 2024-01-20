What is the MrBeast Outro Song Lyrics?
Ripan Majumdar
|Published
Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, is undoubtedly the most significant content creator on YouTube, with over 232 million subscribers. He is known for his videos featuring him pulling off crazy experiments at a grand scale or hosting challenges and giving lucrative rewards. He always comes up with new unique content for his videos. However, one thing that is common in all of his videos is his famous outro song.
Advertisement
The MrBeast outrong song was originally a background track for his appreciation video, where he thanked fans for helping him reach 6,000 subscribers. The YouTube megastar’s former channel name was “MrBeast6000,” so reaching 6,000 subscribers was a milestone for him. The American YouTuber released the appreciation video back on August 23, 2015. So, the famous outro song is over eight years old.
Advertisement
The North Carolina star has previously revealed that fellow YouTuber WhoBilly created this song for him. The latter is also a content creator, but his videos focus on music unlike MrBeast’s grand-scale content. WhoBilly usually sings cover and original but also writes songs for other creators, as he did for Donaldson.
MrBeast’s Outro Lyrics
Now that we know more about this song, let’s have a look at the lyrics. After all, fans will enjoy singing it when it plays at the end of his every YouTube video.
Advertisement
MrBeast 6000, oh
MrBeast 6000, oh
MrBeast 6000, yeah, you know his name
He changed it once or twice, but I think it’s here to stay
His thumbnails were made in Paint
But if you ask me, I think they’re kind of quaint
MrBeast 6000, oh
MrBeast 6000, oh
His random videos are the name of the game
Some might say they’re his ticket to fame
The occasional intro may not make sense
But we all get a laugh at their expense
MrBeast 6000, oh
MrBeast 6000, oh
MrBeast, oh
MrBeast, oh
MrBeast, oh
MrBeast, oh, 6000
MrBeast 6000
MrBeast, oh
MrBeast, oh
The YouTuber is currently the most-subscribed content creator on YouTube, and the numbers keep growing daily. It won’t be long before he takes over the platform as the most-subscribed channel. The Indian brand channel T-Series is leading the race with 257 million subscribers. When Donaldson takes the top spot, it would be interesting if he releases a new song, which could be his new outro.
Share this article