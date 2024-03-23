“How Much to Get You Not to Repost Old YouTube Videos on X” – Fan Claims They Will Give MrBeast Money to Make Him Stop Reposting Old Videos on X

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson recently posted one of his old YouTube videos on X (formerly Twitter) much to everyone’s disappointment. MrBeast is one of the most popular creators in the industry and is on his way to becoming the most subscribed YouTuber globally. However, instead of uploading regular videos on YouTube, MrBeast has recently been recycling through his previous content on X, making fans question the reason behind such a decision.



One such video titled “$10,000 Everyday You Survive In A Grocery Store” was uploaded on his primary YouTube on December 2, 2023. Naturally, owing to his reputation, this video has garnered more than 215 million views and almost 5.5 million likes (at the time of writing). In the video, the 25-year-old trapped a random person inside a grocery store and promised $10,000 for every day he spent in there. Jimmy even tried to make it as hard as possible for the challenger, but he completed an impressive 45 days inside the store and walked home with $450,000.

Sticking to the concept of re-uploading old content, Jimmy recently decided to share the same video on his official X page. Interestingly, this time a fan took offense to the YouTube star reposting his videos and surprisingly offered him money to stop doing so. Making his intentions clear, the X user Alphafox78 took to Jimmy’s post and commented,



“How much to get you not to repost old YouTube videos on X?”

Interestingly, most fans did not support Alphafox78’s view and thought he was stepping out of line, although a few clearly agreed and claimed recycling content was bizarre.

Why is MrBeast reuploading old videos on X?

MrBeast has been exclusively uploading videos on YouTube since the beginning of his career. However, a few months back, Elon Musk asked Jimmy to upload his videos on X. Although doubtful initially, he agreed to test the output he might achieve on the site. So, he is trying to gauge how his videos will perform on the site and the kind of revenue he can earn from them.

Since it was just a trial run, the YouTuber decided to re-upload his old videos instead of making new ones. However, much to everyone’s surprise, the videos on X have done well and earned enough revenue. Based on the performance of his old videos on the platform, Jimmy might soon come up with X-exclusive content. On the other hand, several X users might not follow MrBeast on YouTube, so for them even a reupload can be brand new content. Nevertheless, fans claim the record-breaking YouTuber might garner even more views and likes if he were to upload exclusive content on X.