When does WWE 2K23 Early Access start? All editions and perks listed

WWE 2K23 is nearly here with Early Access beginning today. Early Access is locked to Icon Edition and Deluxe Edition buyers who pre-ordered the game. For Standard Edition buyers, WWE 2K23 is available from March 17, 2023. Those who pre-ordered the more expensive editions can play three days early, starting March 14, 2023. Here’s when it unlocks today.

WWE 2K23 Early Access starts March 14, 2023

WWE 2K23 Early Access kicks off on March 14, 2023, at 00:00 GMT, which translates to 21:00 PST on March 13, 2023. Those looking to get a head start in their career can pre-order the game for $99.99.

Here’s what each version of the game contains:

Pre-order bonus – Bad Bunny Bonus Pack

Playable Bad Bunny Character

1x Ruby Bad Bunny MyFACTION Card

Cross-gen Digital Edition

$70 for access to current and previous-gen versions

Deluxe Edition

$100 for 3-Day Early Access, starting March 14, 2023

Season Pass Access (5x DLC)

MyRISE Mega-Boost

SuperCharger

1x Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card

1x Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card

1x Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card

1x Gold Edge MyFACTION Card

3x Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs

Icon Edition

$120 for 3-Day Early Access, starting March 14, 2023.

Season Pass Access (5x DLC)

MyRISE Mega-Boost

SuperCharger

1x Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card

1x Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card

1x Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card

1x Gold Edge MyFACTION Card

3x Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs

Playable Prototype Cena

1x Prototype Cena MyFACTION Card

Playable Leviathan Batista

Playable Young OVW-Era Randy Orton

Playable Young OVW-Era Brock Lesnar

John Cena Legacy Championship Belt

Wrestlemania 22 Arena

1x Emerald Paul Heyman Manager MyFACTION Card

3x Deluxe Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs

Last-gen and PC users can buy the standard edition for $59.99 while next-gen users will have to shell out $69.99 to get their hands on WWE 2K23.

