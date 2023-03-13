HomeSearch

When does WWE 2K23 Early Access start? All editions and perks listed

Danyal Arabi
|Published 13/03/2023

WWE 2K23 is nearly here with Early Access beginning today. Early Access is locked to Icon Edition and Deluxe Edition buyers who pre-ordered the game. For Standard Edition buyers, WWE 2K23 is available from March 17, 2023. Those who pre-ordered the more expensive editions can play three days early, starting March 14, 2023. Here’s when it unlocks today.

WWE 2K23 Early Access starts March 14, 2023

WWE 2K23 Early Access kicks off on March 14, 2023, at 00:00 GMT, which translates to 21:00 PST on March 13, 2023. Those looking to get a head start in their career can pre-order the game for $99.99.

Here’s what each version of the game contains:

Pre-order bonus – Bad Bunny Bonus Pack

  • Playable Bad Bunny Character
  • 1x Ruby Bad Bunny MyFACTION Card

Cross-gen Digital Edition

  • $70 for access to current and previous-gen versions

Deluxe Edition

  • $100 for 3-Day Early Access, starting March 14, 2023
  • Season Pass Access (5x DLC)
  • MyRISE Mega-Boost
  • SuperCharger
  • 1x Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card
  • 1x Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card
  • 1x Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card
  • 1x Gold Edge MyFACTION Card
  • 3x Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs

Icon Edition

  • $120 for 3-Day Early Access, starting March 14, 2023.
  • Season Pass Access (5x DLC)
  • MyRISE Mega-Boost
  • SuperCharger
  • 1x Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card
  • 1x Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card
  • 1x Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card
  • 1x Gold Edge MyFACTION Card
  • 3x Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs
  • Playable Prototype Cena
  • 1x Prototype Cena MyFACTION Card
  • Playable Leviathan Batista
  • Playable Young OVW-Era Randy Orton
  • Playable Young OVW-Era Brock Lesnar
  • John Cena Legacy Championship Belt
  • Wrestlemania 22 Arena
  • 1x Emerald Paul Heyman Manager MyFACTION Card
  • 3x Deluxe Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs

Last-gen and PC users can buy the standard edition for $59.99 while next-gen users will have to shell out $69.99 to get their hands on WWE 2K23.

