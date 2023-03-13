When does WWE 2K23 Early Access start? All editions and perks listed
Danyal Arabi
|Published 13/03/2023
WWE 2K23 is nearly here with Early Access beginning today. Early Access is locked to Icon Edition and Deluxe Edition buyers who pre-ordered the game. For Standard Edition buyers, WWE 2K23 is available from March 17, 2023. Those who pre-ordered the more expensive editions can play three days early, starting March 14, 2023. Here’s when it unlocks today.
Also read: Resident Evil 4 Remake pre-order bonuses, editions, and PC requirements listed
WWE 2K23 Early Access starts March 14, 2023
WWE 2K23 Early Access kicks off on March 14, 2023, at 00:00 GMT, which translates to 21:00 PST on March 13, 2023. Those looking to get a head start in their career can pre-order the game for $99.99.
Here’s what each version of the game contains:
Pre-order bonus – Bad Bunny Bonus Pack
- Playable Bad Bunny Character
- 1x Ruby Bad Bunny MyFACTION Card
Cross-gen Digital Edition
- $70 for access to current and previous-gen versions
Deluxe Edition
- $100 for 3-Day Early Access, starting March 14, 2023
- Season Pass Access (5x DLC)
- MyRISE Mega-Boost
- SuperCharger
- 1x Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card
- 1x Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card
- 1x Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card
- 1x Gold Edge MyFACTION Card
- 3x Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs
Icon Edition
- $120 for 3-Day Early Access, starting March 14, 2023.
- Season Pass Access (5x DLC)
- MyRISE Mega-Boost
- SuperCharger
- 1x Ruby John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card
- 1x Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card
- 1x Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card
- 1x Gold Edge MyFACTION Card
- 3x Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs
- Playable Prototype Cena
- 1x Prototype Cena MyFACTION Card
- Playable Leviathan Batista
- Playable Young OVW-Era Randy Orton
- Playable Young OVW-Era Brock Lesnar
- John Cena Legacy Championship Belt
- Wrestlemania 22 Arena
- 1x Emerald Paul Heyman Manager MyFACTION Card
- 3x Deluxe Premium Launch MyFACTION Packs
Last-gen and PC users can buy the standard edition for $59.99 while next-gen users will have to shell out $69.99 to get their hands on WWE 2K23.
Also read: WWE 2K23 Trophies: 64 trophies and unlock conditions listed