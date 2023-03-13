Resident Evil 4 Remake pre-order bonuses, editions, and PC requirements listed

The launch of Resident Evil 4 is just a few weeks away, and Capcom is drumming up hype for the remake. Just this week, the Chainsaw Demo for the game was released, allowing players to experience a few hours of content from the game. Those looking to purchase the full game will want to familiarize themselves with each edition and the perks they bring. Here’s everything known about the RE4 remake so far.

Resident Evil 4 Remake requires a GTX 1050 Ti for 1080p/45 fps

Pre-order bonuses:

Standard edition – Attaché Case: ‘Gold’, Charm: ‘Handgun Ammo’

– Attaché Case: ‘Gold’, Charm: ‘Handgun Ammo’ Deluxe Edition – Attaché Case: ‘Gold’, Attaché Case: ‘Classic’, Charm: ‘Handgun Ammo’, Charm: ‘Green Herb’

Deluxe Edition bonuses:

Main game

Leon & Ashley Costumes: ‘Casual’

Leon & Ashley Costumes: ‘Romantic’

Leon Costume & Filter: ‘Hero’

Leon Costume & Filter: ‘Villain’

Leon Accessory: ‘Sunglasses (Sporty)’

Deluxe Weapon: ‘Sentinel Nine’

Deluxe Weapon: ‘Skull Shaker’

Original Ver.’ Soundtrack Swap

Treasure Map: Expansion

Collector’s Edition bonuses (Gamestop physical copy exclusive)

Leon Figure

Artbook

Poster

Steelbook case

Digital Soundtrack

Extra DLC Pack

Minimum PC requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-7500 Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: Estimated performance (when set to Prioritize Performance): 1080p/45fps. ・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. ・AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 required to support ray tracing.



Recommended PC requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7 8700 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: Estimated performance: 1080p/60fps ・Framerate might drop in graphics-intensive scenes. ・AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 required to support ray tracing.



Resident Evil 4 launches on March 24, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. An Xbox One port is not on the cards.

