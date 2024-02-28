Which Region Is Pokemon Legends: Z-A Set In and Other FAQs About GameFreak’s Upcoming Title?

For this year’s Pokemon Day, the Japanese company celebrated the 28th anniversary of their first Pokemon games, Red and Green, by unveiling many of their future projects. Among the multiple announcements, there was one about an upcoming new game, Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

There have been rumors of GameFreak remaking their Generation 5 or Generation 6 titles. However, the latest Pokemon Presents revealed that Japanese game developers wouldn’t be remaking an older game. Instead, they are developing a sequel to their 2022-released spin-off title Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Which region is Pokemon Legends: Z-A set in?

The announcement trailer for Pokemon Legends: Z-A first showed sketches of a city and then the screen transitioned to a holographic view of the same area. Those who have played the Generation 6 games, Pokemon X and Y, might have recognized the city instantly. It was Lumiose City. so the upcoming game is set in the Kalos region.

The entire game would be set in Lumiose City. This place was already quite large as seen in the Nintendo 3DS games. However, the announcement trailer revealed the city would undergo “urban redevelopment”. So, fans might get even new areas to explore in the upcoming game.

When will Pokemon Legends: Z-A be released?

Nintendo will be releasing Pokemon Legends: Z-A worldwide in 2025 for the Switch. The game is under development, so the Japanese giants didn’t reveal an exact release date. However, Pokemon Legends: Arceus was released on January 28, 2022. and Nintendo could follow the same period to release the next Pokemon Legends title.

What connection does Pokemon Legends: Z-A have with Pokemon X and Y?

Pokemon Legends is quite different from the mainline Pokemon titles. The former focuses more on exploring the open-world setting and catching different Pocket Monsters across the game. Since both the games are set in the Kalos region, they both feature similar Pokemon to capture. Despite the redevelopment of Lumiose City, there could be locations in Legends: Z-A that fans might recognize from X and Y.

Will Pokemon Legends: Z-A have mega-evolutions?

One of the key features of the Generation 6 games is the Mega Evolution. Unlike normal Evolutions, these are temporary transformations that boost a Pokemon and change their appearance for a limited time. This feature might return in the upcoming Legends: Z-A, as the symbol of Mega Evolution appeared at the end of the trailer.

Currently, there are 48 Mega Evolutions available for 46 Pokemon. GameFreak can introduce many new transformations with the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Undoubtedly, it would be intriguing to get some new Mega Evolutions.

What era is Pokemon Legends: Z-A set in?

Pokemon Legends: Arceus was set in ancient Sinnoh when the region was called Hisui. However, the Lumiose City shown in the announcement trailer for Pokemon Legends: Z-A didn’t look like a historical setting. Moreover, the setting seemed more modern or even futuristic. It is possible, that GameFreak would take a futuristic setting for the next Pokemon Legends title.