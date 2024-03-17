Leaks Suggest the Next Animal Crossing Will Have Driveable Vehicles and Large Cities to Explore, Seemingly Arriving in 2026

It has been over four years since Nintendo released Animal Crossing: New Horizons for their Switch console. The game became extremely popular during the pandemic, as fans were hosting events like weddings and ceremonies in it. However, it has been quite a long time since then, and fans are now seeking a new installment. Recently, rumors about one have surfaced on the internet.

Advertisement

The X (formerly Twitter) user Nash Weedle recently claimed a new Animal Crossing title is under development, which could be released in 2026. If this is the release period for the game, we can expect the rumored title to be for the Nintendo Switch’s successor. There were rumors of the Japanese giants releasing a new console after the end of the current fiscal year.

Advertisement

Animal Crossing has been a major commercial and critical success since the release of the first installment in 2001. Their latest title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, is the 14th best-selling title in history with over 44.79 million sales. So, it won’t be surprising if Nintendo is working on a new installment.

What could be expected from the new Animal Crossing about?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was set on a deserted island, which the players had to develop and make habitable for the anthropomorphic animal villagers. According to the leaks, Nintendo is not going for an island setting this time but rather for a large city and skyscrapers. The game will also feature drivable vehicles and a large shopping center, where players can sell their designed products like furniture, clothing, and vehicles.

Fans complained a lot about the lack of content in the 2020-released New Horizons. That might not be the case for the upcoming Animal Crossing, which will feature adventure missions, puzzles, and mini-games. The upcoming title will also have a new monetary system, possibly to suit the urban setting. Furthermore, a few of these concepts were originally planned for the previous installment but didn’t make it to the finished product.

The 2020-released New Horizons became one of the most played multiplayer titles, as it was a way for players to hang out together during the COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise, the Japanese giant is planning for more collaborative multiplayer content for the new Animal Crossing. Moreover, there will be a separate city for the online mode where players can interact with others and engage in activities like mini-games, races, and birthday celebrations together.



That is all the information available about the upcoming Animal Crossing as of now. However, we will ask fans to take everything with a grain of salt, as rumors can often be wrong. Nevertheless, we will keep you updated if Nintendo makes any official announcement about the game.

