Who is EG Ethan Valorant? Know all about his team, relationship status, net worth and more

Ethan Arnold, also known as EG Ethan, is a pro player from the Americas. Ethan started his esports journey as a CS: GO professional for a bunch of teams beforeending up on NRG Esports and then Evil Geniuses. However, he made the shift to Valorant just like many esports players and joined the team 100 Thieves. He later had a homecoming when he joined Evil Geniuses’ Valorant roster.

Read on to know all about this Valorant pro as he gears up to compete in VCT LOCK//IN 2023.

Who is EG Ethan Valorant? Age, Date of Birth, Real Name, and Biography

EG Ethan, real name Ethan Arnold, is a professional Valorant player who represents the American region. He was born in the U.S.A. on March 2, 2000. As of writing this article during VCT 2023, he is 22 years old.

Despite being fairly young, he’s spent over 2618 days being a part of the professional esports ecosystem. On average, he’s spent close to a year in every team he has been a part of.

Who is Ethan Valorant Dating?

Ethan has been pretty open about his relationship with his girlfriend of six years: Kelly Sama. A few years ago, Ethan announced on Instagram and Twitter that Kelly and he had gotten engaged. He captioned that post: “She didn’t say no”

Kelly had also uploaded photos on her social media handle flaunting her ring.

Ethan’s Career as an Esports athlete

Aside from being a full-time Esports athlete, Ethan also live streams Valorant for his audience. While streaming on Twitch, the streamer has amassed over 2326 hours. As mentioned above, Ethan started his esports career with CS: GO and became an early member of eUnited in 2016 before shifting to CLG, NRG esports, and finally Evil Geniuses. During his last year as a CS: GO professional, Ethan won a fair few tournaments from 2019 to 2020.

In June 2020, Riot Games launched Valorant, and just like many other professional CS: GO players, Ethan also decided to make a move to the new FPS title. With that, he bid farewell to Evil Geniuses and joined 100 Thieves. He stayed with that roster for almost 1.5 years before making a move back to his current team.

The time Ethan spent with 100T was quite forgettable as neither the team nor Ethan performed well. After his return to EG, the pro player has a lot to prove in VCT LOCK// IN 2023.

EG Ethan Net Worth

While his actual net worth is not known, his all-time earnings from competitive matches are estimated to be $439,980 according to esports charts. In addition to that, he also gets a salary, which is not disclosed.

Since he also streams on Twitch, he is likely to be making more than a decent amount from the Amazon-owned platform. Besides that, he might also be receiving a lot of endorsements and sponsorships from a few partners.

