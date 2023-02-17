VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Schedule Day 4 Quarter Finals, Teams, Live Stream Details

The VCT LOCK//IN 2023 schedule for the Day 4 Quarter finals of Alpha group is now out. The top 8 teams out of 16 in the group have made it to Day 4. According to the format, the matches played on the first three days were single elimination.

Due to the set format, many strong teams crumbled under the pressure and were eliminated.

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Schedule Day 4 Alpha Group and Teams

#VCTLOCKIN resumes on Friday, February 17th. See you then! pic.twitter.com/NyGHkBToUZ — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) February 16, 2023

The stage is set for the Top 8 teams of the Alpha Group to go against each other to make it to the Top 4. The match schedule for the group is as follows:

Friday, February 17

NRG vs Giants Gaming : 9 am PST, 6 pm CET, 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST, 6 pm CET, 10.30 pm IST LOUD vs Karmine Corp: 12 pm PST, 9 pm CET, 1.30 am IST

Saturday, February 18

DRX vs Cloud9 : 9 am PST, 6 pm CET, 10.30 pm IST

: 9 am PST, 6 pm CET, 10.30 pm IST Evil Geniuses vs Talon Esports: 12 pm PST, 9 pm CET, 1.30 am IST

Sunday, February 19

Alpha Semifinal 1

Alpha Semifinal 2

The following teams were a part of Alpha group. No two teams from the same region competed against each other as per the format of VCT 2023.

DRX

Cloud9

Paper Rex

Team Heretics

KOI

NRG

DetonatioN FocusMe

Giants Gaming

Gen.G

LOUD

FunPlus Phoenix

Karmine Corp

BBL Esports

Evil Geniuses

MIBR

Talon Esports

VAMO, LOCK//IN! The start of #VCT 2023 is finally here, and the first 16 teams have descended on São Paulo, Brasil to fight their way to the top of the Alpha Bracket! 📺 Watch #VCTLOCKIN live at https://t.co/io2c23tsMd pic.twitter.com/ir41TF4NlB — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) February 13, 2023

How to watch the VCT 2023 Live Stream?

Day 4 matches will be aired live on Valorant’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Besides that, players can also catch the action on ValorantEsports‘ official website.

Many popular streamers will also be hosting Watch Parties and people can watch the matches with their favorite streamers.

Matches for Omega group will start on February 22, 2023, for which the schedule will be out shortly.

