VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Schedule Day 4 Quarter Finals, Teams, Live Stream Details

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 17/02/2023

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Schedule

The VCT LOCK//IN 2023 schedule for the Day 4 Quarter finals of Alpha group is now out. The top 8 teams out of 16 in the group have made it to Day 4. According to the format, the matches played on the first three days were single elimination.

Due to the set format, many strong teams crumbled under the pressure and were eliminated.

VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Schedule Day 4 Alpha Group and Teams

The stage is set for the Top 8 teams of the Alpha Group to go against each other to make it to the Top 4. The match schedule for the group is as follows:

Friday, February 17

  • NRG vs Giants Gaming: 9 am PST, 6 pm CET, 10.30 pm IST
  • LOUD vs Karmine Corp: 12 pm PST, 9 pm CET, 1.30 am IST

Saturday, February 18

  • DRX vs Cloud9: 9 am PST, 6 pm CET, 10.30 pm IST
  • Evil Geniuses vs Talon Esports: 12 pm PST, 9 pm CET, 1.30 am IST

Sunday, February 19

  • Alpha Semifinal 1
  • Alpha Semifinal 2

The following teams were a part of Alpha group. No two teams from the same region competed against each other as per the format of VCT 2023.

  • DRX
  • Cloud9
  • Paper Rex
  • Team Heretics
  • KOI
  • NRG
  • DetonatioN FocusMe
  • Giants Gaming
  • Gen.G
  • LOUD
  • FunPlus Phoenix
  • Karmine Corp
  • BBL Esports
  • Evil Geniuses
  • MIBR
  • Talon Esports

How to watch the VCT 2023 Live Stream?

Day 4 matches will be aired live on Valorant’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Besides that, players can also catch the action on ValorantEsports‘ official website.

Many popular streamers will also be hosting Watch Parties and people can watch the matches with their favorite streamers.

Matches for Omega group will start on February 22, 2023, for which the schedule will be out shortly.

Matches for Omega group will start on February 22, 2023, for which the schedule will be out shortly.

 

