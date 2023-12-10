After winning the Best Adaptation at The Game Awards, how faithful will HBO remain to the controversial GOTY title for The Last of Us season 2?

HBO’s adaptation of the 2013 masterpiece The Last of Us won “Best Adaptation” at The Game Awards 2023. Fans were ecstatic with the results, praising the TV show for staying faithful to the most of the game. But the show had some minor changes, which were well-received by fans.

Fans also appreciated the TV series for the direction and the actors’ performances, especially that of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel Miller and Ellie Williams. Now, they are eagerly looking forward to the second season, which is currently under work. The recent reports suggest Kaitlyn Dever has joined the show as Abby.

How accurate will HBO be with The Last of Us 2?

The Last of Us Season 1 adapted the entirety of the first game. So, it is not hard to guess that the upcoming season will be based on the events of the second game. Now, it would be a challenge for showrunners to create Season 2 as well as the first one. Moreover, it would be adapting the second installment of the game, which was the Game of the Year in 2020.

But there are already criticisms related to the upcoming season. Fans are complaining about casting Kaitlyn Dever as Abby. They claim she looks frail in front of Bella Ramsey while their should show the opposite. In the game, Abby was muscular and more buffed than Ellie. Now fans also had problems with the casting of Ramsey, but fans ended up liking her. Only time will tell whether Dever could pull off Abby in Season 2.

If this was not challenging enough for the showrunners, they also have the issue of whether HBO should stay faithful to the second game’s plot as they did with the first season. Despite being the GOTY 2020, many fans thought The Last of Us Part II did not deserved the title. Some fans criticized the 2020-released game for the plot and characters.

There are rumors that Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann might differ from the game. According to Entertainment Weekly, Mazin claimed the show will be “radically” different from the game sometimes. They have also introduced some changes in the first game like changing the spores to tendrils. Fans would simply have to wait for HBO to drop the trailer for Season 2 to see whether it’s accurate to the game or not.