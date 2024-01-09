Fans Excited as Geoff Keighley Reveals That the Upcoming TV Shows Based on God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn Are Already Being Written

The gaming community is eagerly awaiting the God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn TV adaptations. The hype for these upcoming adaptations has skyrocketed after the massive success of the fellow PlayStation IP, The Last of Us, which recently won eight Emmys and a Game Award for being the “Best Adaptation of a Video Game.”

It is still unclear whether the God of War TV series would adapt the first game in the franchise or the soft reboot set in Norse mythology. According to Collider, Amazon Studios’ Head of Television, Vernon Sanders, claimed the TV series would stay true to the source material. Meanwhile, Netflix would adapt the 2017-released Forza Zero Dawn into a TV series.

Writing is underway for the series based on GOD OF WAR for Prime Video and HORIZON ZERO DAWN for Netflix. #SonyCES #CES2024 pic.twitter.com/xEg2HkqTI6 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 9, 2024

The Game Awards executive producer Geoff Keighley has an excellent update for fans waiting for the two adaptations. He took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share how Sony, at CES 2024, has unveiled that showrunners are currently writing the scripts for the TV series based on God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn.

So much potential for the GOW series. — Daniel Najar (@najar) January 9, 2024

YES SIR!!!! pic.twitter.com/DtGN8Qu0It — Lssassindark891 (@assassindark891) January 9, 2024

this will be priceless , you should have a cat on to tv shows based on games — SimuverseDen Creator (@SimuverseD) January 9, 2024

Beautiful, I hope a movie or serie for Ghost of Tsushima — Under Gaming (@WeUnderGaming) January 9, 2024

Fans are delighted to hear about these updates and can’t wait for these shows to premier on their respective platforms. They hope these upcoming adaptations turn out to be major hits, knowing the potential of the source material. Meanwhile, a fan also wished for a Ghost of Tsushima film adaptation after hearing about these TV shows.

The Last of Us’ success has made it easy for shows based on games to gain prominence

The 2022-released HBO adaptation of The Last of Us was a major hit. There were doubts about the show, but things changed after it premiered on HBO Max. Fans especially liked the show for staying true to the source material. Moreover, the impressive performances by Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal as Ellie and Joel also helped skyrocket the show to popularity.

Before this HBO Max show, adaptations of games often turned out to be disasters like the Assassin’s Creed and Prince of Persia movies. Despite the two movies based on two of the most renowned games, they failed to impress the fans. However, The Last of Us TV series’ success significantly impacted people’s perspectives on TV shows and movies based on video games.

Fans would now be more interested in the upcoming God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn shows. After all, people are aware of how fantastic a TV show or movie based on a video game can be if properly adapted.