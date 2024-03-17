Fans Draw The Last of Us Parallels as Ashley Johnson Finds Her Way Into the Among Us Universe

Adapting video games to movies and TV series has become a trend lately, especially after the success of HBO’s The Last of Us TV series. Innersloth’s renowned online multiplayer social deduction game Among Us is now getting adapted into an animated show, and the producers recently revealed the star cast.

Among Us took to their official X (formerly Twitter) to share the first four cast members. Among the four names was Ashley Johnson, who is no stranger to the gaming community. The 40-year-old is the voice and motion capture actress for Ellie in both The Last of Us titles. She later appeared in its HBO adaptation, playing the role of Ellie’s mother, Anna.

Johnson will be playing the role of the Purple crewmate in the upcoming Among Us TV series. It is definetly amazing to see productions opting for video game actors when adapting a game into a movie and TV series, rather than simply relying on big-name stars. Even The Last of Us TV series featured many actors from the original game, including Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker.

What do fans have to say about Ashley Johnson featuring in the Among Us TV series?

Fans didn’t expect to see Ashley Johnson joining the upcoming Among Us TV series. They are definetly excited to see one of the most renowned video game actresses featured in a much-awaited TV show based on an online multiplayer title.

Seeing Johnson featuring in the Among Us animated show, fans also made some The Last of Us jokes. One user claimed when the imposter kills a crewmate, the American actress portraying “Purple” will react similarly to how Ellie did upon Joel’s death in the 2020-released The Last of Us Part 2.

Talking further about The Last of Us, another fan wondered if this upcoming Among Us show will have cartoon animations with a realistic approach to the impostor vs crewmates situation, it would be like Naughty Dog’s renowned post-apocalyptic game but in a space setting.

Aside from Johnson, the show will feature Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood as Red, Randall Park as Green, and Yvette Nicole Brown as Orange. Titmouse will be serving as the animation studio for the series, while CBS Eye Animation Productions will be producing it in association with the game’s developer, Innersloth. The show is still in the works, so there is no release date available for this upcoming series as of yet.