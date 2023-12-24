Wishes Come True as the God of War Trilogy Is Set for a Remake for PlayStation 5

Santa Monica Studio made this holiday season exciting for fans with the free Valhalla DLC for God of War: Ragnarok. If this wasn’t enough, the latest rumors suggest the original trilogy will be getting remastered for PlayStation 5.

Advertisement

The latest God of War titles in Norse mythology were loved by fans, especially after seeing how much Kratos grew over the years. But fans have a special place for the classic “Ghost of Sparta” from the original trilogy. As a result, fans have been demanding a PS5 remake of the original trilogy. The excitement for it grew stronger after seeing the young Kratos in the latest Valhalla DLC.

Take my money — Christopher (@chris_12699) December 24, 2023

Advertisement

Just the trilogy?

Do the whole saga pic.twitter.com/1gWs4XBcxH — LeeHatake93 (@thompson_buddy) December 24, 2023

good, can’t wait to play them again — FLËSHÆSÎR (@ThaFleshaesir) December 24, 2023

This fantasy may be coming true, as XboxEra’s Nick Baker recently revealed that the original God of War trilogy will be remastered for PlayStation 5. After hearing the rumors, fans can’t contain their excitement. Furthermore, they hope that the studio will remake the other games in the series, such as 2013’s God of War: Ascension.

Any excuse to replay the God of War trilogy is enough

Following the rumors of the God of War trilogy remake, the internet is full of fans discussing the topic. The Reddit user Yohokaru stated in a post’s comment section that the recent Insomniac leaks revealed the original God of War title is the most played trilogy in the classics catalog.

Aside from the excellent storytelling and hack-and-slash gameplay, the news of the original trilogy getting remastered hypes the fans because of the nostalgic element. Many fans grew up playing the God of War titles based in the Greek pantheon. Whether it’s nostaliga or being one of the most played titles, they only need an excuse to play those games.

Advertisement

Last year, many clips surfaced on the internet where the first installment was remade on Unreal Engine 5, which blew everyone’s minds away. A similar reaction could be expected when Santa Monica Studio unveils the rumored remake officially. However, the American developers might not remake it using Unreal Engine 5, as they have their own proprietary engine.

Fans should take these rumors with a grain of salt until the studio confirms the remakes. However, the studio would be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the first installment in 2025, which would be an excellent time to release the remake. According to the most recent rumors, the trilogy remake could be available by 2024. It will be interesting to see when it will come true.