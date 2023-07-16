Xbox signs a joint agreement with PlayStation to keep Call of Duty available for all

Microsoft’s intent of acquiring Activision in 2023 has lead gamers to believe that popular franchises like Call of Duty and Diablo will only be exclusive to the platform. However, a recent tweet from the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencers, assured that won’t be the case.

Advertisement

While Activision released Modern Warfare 2 for all platforms despite being acquired by Microsoft, it only happened because platform agreements were already signed. However, now that the game’s sequel will be released next, fans with PlayStation consoles have been worried.

After the two gaming giants ‘ mutual signing, some solace has been given to the shooter fans. To dive into details, we have put together everything fans need to know about the agreement that happened between Sony and Microsoft.

Advertisement

Phil Spencers announces binding agreement between Xbox and PlayStation

On July 16, 2023, Phil Spencers tweeted about an exclusive deal signing between PlayStation to keep Call of Duty despite being acquired. The CEO of Microsoft Gaming said the following:

We look forward to a future where players globally have more choice to play their favorite games.

Microsoft wants to keep games inclusive and does not want to divide players to switch consoles for their favorite games. This decision has gotten a lot of positive feedback as gamers would love to play games on their chosen platform. However, nothing is known about the tenure of this deal between Sony and Microsoft.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will not be an exclusive

Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s largest publishers, was acquired by Microsoft Gaming in January 2022. It meant that Xbox would exclusively hold rights for releasing games by Activision on other platforms. So fans who play Call of Duty on PlayStation were worried they won’t be able to play the game anymore, however, MW2 was released in October.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kirashimoto/status/1680580099060510722?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was left on a cliffhanger. A third part was obviously in the making. Since Xbox acquired Activision, the third part of the game was not licensed to release on PlayStation. This meant PlayStation players would need access to Microsoft’s gaming device to play their favorite game, but that’s not the case anymore.

However, the Modern Warfare series sequel is still far, as it won’t be the next in line. Call of Duty 2024 is set during Gulf War which happened in 1991, which is known from leaks. This means the next COD might be a Black Ops spin-off or sequel, which be released next for PlayStation.

That is all you need to know about Microsoft signing a partnering deal with PlayStation for Call of Duty. If you liked this article, check out similar content by clicking here.