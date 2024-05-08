Daniel Suarez Relationship Timeline: Details About NASCAR Driver’s Marriage and Children

TALLADEGA, AL – SEPTEMBER 30: Daniel Suarez 99 TrackHouse Racing Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet and his fiancÃ Julia Piquet look on during qualifying for the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500 on September 30, 2023, at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, AL. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: SEP 30 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race YellaWood 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2309303577

There are several great motorsports families in the world but NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez has become part of one of the more iconic ones. The Mexican driver is the fiance of Julia Piquet. The name Piquet might sound familiar to some fans and that’s thanks to Nelson Piquet who won three Formula One World Championship titles in the 1980s. But that’s not where the family’s greatness stops.

Julia’s sister is Kelly Piquet who is the fiance of current F1 World Champion Max Verstappen. For those who might not know, Verstappen has been dominating the Formula 1 landscape ever since winning his first title in 2021.

The relationship between Suarez and Piquet bloomed in 2019 as per a report in USA Today and they have been together for 5 years now. The couple got engaged towards the end of 2022 and the Trackhouse Racing driver uploaded a beautiful picture of him down on a knee as she expressed her happiness. The image was captioned, “Full send,” and it melted the hearts of several NASCAR fans. The couple currently do not have any children as of yet.

One of the aspects of Suarez’s life that fans are quite interested to learn about is his relationship with Max Verstappen and that’s no surprise. The world of F1 and NASCAR rarely cross paths but when they do, it leaves people hooked.

Daniel Suarez will become the brother-in-law of F1’s biggest star

The two race car drivers seemingly have a good relationship as per their posts on social media. Suarez has often referred to Verstappen as his “amigo” and last year, they spent Christmas together with the Piquet family in Brazil. It seems like a matter of time before they both get married to the two sisters (Julia and Kelly). Once that happens, Suarez and Max will eventually become brother-in-laws.

Despite being so close to one of the greatest drivers of this generation, the Mexican-born NASCAR star had earlier made it clear that he never had any intention of joining F1. And that’s got nothing to do with the type of cars or racing. Well, it might, but not as much as the politics involved in the competition. Those who follow F1 know all about that even from the outside and perhaps Suarez’s career will bloom better here in NASCAR.