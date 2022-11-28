HomeSearch

Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance schedule and countdown for all servers

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 28/11/2022

Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance schedule will begin at 6 am (UTC+8) on December 7, 2022. The update is expected to last about five hours and will mark the beginning of the new update.

Since HoYoverse follows an extremely tight schedule, the update will roll out on time. However, it may be different in each time zone.

Genshin Impact 3.3 maintenance schedule for various time zones

For players who don’t belong to the UTC time zone, it will become crucial to convert UTC to their time zone. The new update will introduce a lot of changes in the game including the introduction of Faruzan and Wanderer.

Along with this, players will get to see the rerun banners of their past favorite characters in both the phases of the update. Wanderer and Itto rerun will be the first one to get introduced and will go live at 11 am UTC on December 7.

Genshin Impact 3.3 release time

Here is a list of time zones and their release time for the new Genshin Impact update.

Eastern and Western Standard Time (December 6, 2022)

  • Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 pm
  • Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 pm
  • Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 pm
  • Central Daylight Time: 10:00 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 pm

Central, Western, and Eastern European Standard Time

  • WEST: 4:00 am
  • CEST: 5:00 am
  • EEST: 6:00 am

Asia

  • IST: 8:30 am
  • CST: 11:00 am
  • PST: 11:00 am
  • JST: 12:00 pm
  • KST: 12:00 pm

A plethora of in-game additions will be made to the game. These will include new quests, adventures, weapons and more.

Here is a list of what to expect from the update:

  • New Archon quests
  • New story quests
  • Windtrace rerun
  • Misty Dungeon rerun
  • Introduction of Wanderer and Faruzan
  • Two new artifact sets
  • Genius Invokation TCG
  • Rerun banner of Itto, Raiden, and Ayato
  • Akitsu Kimodameshi

