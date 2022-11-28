Genshin Impact 3.3 update release date and time announced for all servers
Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 28/11/2022
Genshun Impact 3.3 update will be released on December 7, 2022, with two new characters, Faruzan and Wanderer. Along with that, they will also see reruns of previous banners. The release date and time for the Genshin Impact 3.3 update are out for all servers.
Genshin Impact 3.3 update Official release date and time for all servers
During the live stream of an upcoming update, a lot of new information was introduced by HoYoverse officials. The 3.3 update will carry three reruns and will also introduce two new characters. The update will also reward the travelers with Primogems, free 4-star weapons, and Mora, like every update.
Genshin Impact update release date and time are December 7, 2022, at 11:00 am (UTC+8). These are the respective times at which the new update will be rolled out worldwide.
Eastern and Western Standard Time (December 6, 2022)
- Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5:00 pm
- Alaska Daylight Time: 7:00 pm
- Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time: 9:00 pm
- Central Daylight Time: 10:00 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 pm
Central, Western, and Eastern European Standard Time
- WEST: 4:00 am
- CEST: 5:00 am
- EEST: 6:00 am
Asia
- IST: 8:30 am
- CST: 11:00 am
- PST: 11:00 am
- JST: 12:00 pm
- KST: 12:00 pm
New content in Genshin Impact 3.3 update
The new update will come with an array of additions that will include free rewards, travelers’ favorite banner reruns, and more. Here is a list of what to expect from the update:
- New Archon quests
- New story quests
- Rerun banner of Itto, Raiden, and Ayato
- Two new artifact sets
- Genius Invokation TCG
- Akitsu Kimodameshi
- Windtrace rerun
- Misty Dungeon rerun
- Introduction of Wanderer and Faruzan
For now, this is all the information that is available surrounding the 3.3 update. Travelers will be able to enjoy a lot of new content and see what is in store for them.
