GTA 3 Definitive Edition PlayStation cheats

GTA 3, the game that kick-started the modern interpretation of open-world games, is available for the latest generation of hardware in a new avatar. Released as part of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, GTA 3 has been remastered for new audiences. While the game faced a rocky launch, developer Grove Street Games regularly releases updates to fix the issues. While the game isn’t perfect it serves as a great way for newer audiences to enjoy one of gaming’s classics. Grand Theft Auto 3 also boasts a long list of cheat codes that users can employ to spice up gameplay. Here’s the complete list of cheat codes, PlayStation users can try in the game.

GTA 3 Definitive Edition cheats for PS4 and PS5

Here’s the full list of GTA 3 Definitive Edition cheats for PlayStation consoles:

All Weapons: R2, R2, L1, R2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

Change Costumes: →, ↓, ←, ↑, L1, L2, ↑, ←, ↓, →

Clear Weather: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE

Cloudy Weather: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, SQUARE

Destroy All Vehicles: L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, ←

Fast Motion: TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, L1, L2

Flying Cars: →, R2, Circle, R1, L2, ↓, L1, R1.

Foggy Weather: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, TRIANGLE

Full Armor: R2, R2, L1, L2, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

Full Health: R2, R2, L1, R1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

Improve Driving Skill: R1, L1, R2, L1, ←, R1, R1, TRIANGLE

Increased Gore: SQUARE, L1, CIRCLE, ↓, L1, R1, TRIANGLE, →, L1, X

Lower Wanted Level: R2, R2, L1, R2, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓

Money: R2, R2, L1, L1, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

Pedestrians Fight Each Other: ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓

Pedestrians Fight Each Other with Weapons: R2, R1, TRIANGLE, X, L2, L1, ↑, ↓

Pedestrians Hate You: ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L1, L2

Rainy Weather: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, CIRCLE

Raise Wanted Level: R2, R2, L1, R2, ←, →, ←, →, ←

Riot Mode: ↓, ↑, ←, ↑, X, R1, R2, L2, L1

Slow Motion: TRIANGLE, ↑, →, ↓, SQUARE, R1, R2

Spawn Rhino Tank: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, R1, L2, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Speed Up Time: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Turn Vehicle Invisible: L1, L1, SQUARE, R2, TRIANGLE, L1, TRIANGLE

Big Head Mode: ↑, ↑, ↓, ↓, ←, →, ←, →, CIRCLE, X

The main criticism of the Definitive Edition Trilogy was the poor quality of “upgrades” and their general buggy nature. As of now, the game is still rough around the edges, but those trying it for the first time may enjoy their experience of playing this classic on new hardware.