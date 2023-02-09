Giannis Antetokounmpo, having beaten Team Durant in 2021 All-Star Game, wanted to start a TV show with 2x MVP Nikola Jokic

Over the past few years, Europe has shelled out some of the NBA’s top superstars. This includes the last two MVPs, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic.

Both men are shining lights of European basketball. With Giannis hailing from Greece and Jokic from Serbia, the two men have taken the league by storm.

The last few seasons, in particular, have been great for both men, to the point where they have even formed a strong bond. They have become regulars on the All-Star team, and the Greek Freak even floated the idea of perhaps starting in a TV show alongside the Joker.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was interested in staring in a TV show with Nikola Jokic

There can be no denying that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are two of the brightest talents in the NBA. Both men are exceptional ballers and share a number of things in common.

Apart from the fact that they both hail from Europe, the two also share a funny bone. They’re both hilarious people, and over the 2021 All-Star break, they bonded. They had such good chemistry with each other that Giannis even suggested starting in a TV show with his fellow two-time MVP.

Giannis on Nikola Jokić: “I told Niko, we got to have our own TV show. Niko and Giannis or Giannis and Niko. That guy, he’s fun. I enjoy being around him.” pic.twitter.com/ckYZecsird — Sergen Hasan Kumaş (@sergenkumas) March 8, 2021

It certainly would be a heck of a show. Given the natural affinity for humor that the two have, there would be plenty of NBA fans who would pay good money to watch it.

Perhaps the two can discuss a potential collaboration this All-Star break. After all, both men have been selected as starters for the 2023 All-Star Games.

Giannis and Jokic might get the chance to team up once again at the 2023 All-Star Game

The 2023 All-Star Game is almost upon us. Several superstars have made the cut, including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. The Greek Freak is even a captain of a team, so who knows, they may link up together on the same team.

This year’s All-Star Game is going to be fun to watch. With the talent on display, fans are definitely in for a treat.

