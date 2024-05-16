Arnold Schwarzenegger Debates the Idea of Screen Time for Toddlers

Screen time for children has been a hot topic amongst parents, often resulting in debates and questions about striking a healthy balance. In this day and age, when kids are widely exposed to pocket entertainment, it is tricky to discern a time range for them to get screen exposure. But Arnold Schwarzenegger came up with the perfect balance for the subject.

In his recent newsletter, he talked about how much screen time kids could be safely exposed to without adverse effects on their cognitive development. The segment also segregated children and their screen exposure based on their ages.

Right off the bat, Schwarzenegger clarified that screen time wasn’t evil under every single circumstance, and therefore, parents must be open to the thought. It is detrimental in certain cases that, studies have found, affect children between the ages of three to five.

In a study about the link between screen time and the psychological well-being of kids, researchers mention that more than two hours of screen time could have negative effects on toddlers. However, this result was limited to 3-5-year-olds and did not show up in younger kids.

“Interestingly, in the current study, screen time of children between the ages of 6 months and two years appeared to have no impact on a child’s ability to flourish. But that appeared to change at three years old.”

After three, excessive screen time could affect a child’s social, emotional, and educational development. However, on a positive note, educational screen time could have the exact opposite effect, with a boost to the brain.

“And the American Academy of Pediatrics even suggests that some screen time can benefit social growth.”

There shouldn’t be any room for judgment when screen time could be both a boon and a curse, depending on the circumstances. Schwarzenegger advised parents to keep the time up to two hours, make sure that the content was educational, and watch along with the kid for extra supervision. A healthy balance between fun and work never hurt anyone, and he wanted kids to learn that from the beginning.

Does Arnold Schwarzenegger Truly Believe in Screen Time Happiness?

All this being said, Schwarzenegger himself isn’t a huge fan of gadgets and screens surrounding him at all times. He once talked about how excessive time spent on phones could induce unhappy feelings, and his concerns about Gen Z spending hours online.

In his life, he refrains from using smartphones and only resorts to FaceTime on his tablet when he wants to connect with friends. But seeing the current generation, he highlighted a study that talked about the dopamine fluctuations in the brain upon checking one’s phone. In the end, too much engagement online results in them missing out on real-life events. That’s why he resorts to his old ways, no matter how unorthodox they might be.