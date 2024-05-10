Grizzlies’ GG Jackson ‘Hilariously’ Ducks from Mom While Complaining About Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Pinch

When we see rookie NBA athletes on the court, we often tend to forget that most of them are just teenagers who are barely out of high school. Memphis Grizzlies rookie GG Jackson is only 19 years old, and sometimes his hilarious antics make us conscious that he is just a kid trying to make his mark in the world of men. During a recent episode of the Run It Back show, the rookie revealed how he got pinched by Giannis Antetokounmpo during a game.

While doing so, however, he had to make sure that his mom didn’t hear him from the other room. The whole fiasco made for a hilarious segment.

During his recent appearance on Run It Back, Jackson was asked by co-host Lou Williams if the rumors of the Greek Freak pinching him in a game were true. Well, it turns out, the story is indeed true, and it happened in February of this year when the Bucks and the Grizzlies faced off.

But what made the retelling of the story even more hilarious is that Jackson wanted to include a cuss word in his answer. However, the 19-year-old was worried about his mother hearing him cuss from the other room. So, to avoid that, the NBA star hilariously ducked and scrutinized his background and then came back to answer Williams’ question in a hushed voice.

He said, “Check my momma, I gotta check on my mama…I was busting his a*s.” The innocence in Jackson’s methods to avoid being scolded by his mom had the entire panel laughing. Coming back to his answer, the rookie said that the Bucks star pinched him after he made a shot against him.

Jackson added, “I kept coming off like shooting quick threes…So anytime I move he would just grab my sides and squeeze so hard. it hurt so bad.”

The move is certainly not something most NBA stars would be comfortable with. But Jackson seemed to dismiss it as part of the game. In any case, Gainnis would be a little extra careful from next time in employing his ‘dirty tactics’.

GG Jackson is trying to soak in all the basketball knowledge

An opportunity to learn from the best is the biggest gift for any rookie. In case of Jackson, he is looking in all directions, trying to learn the game from every great player in the league. An X user named Eric posted a clip a while ago of Jackson sitting on the bench, closely observing Giannis’ form, footwork and overall approach as the Greek Freak was doing his pregame warmup drills.

When he was asked by Jonah Dylan of the Memphis Commercial Appeal about his experience so far in facing stars like Kawhi Leonard and Giannis, Jackson had said, “It’s a learning experience.” The rookie then went on to break down the specifics of what he learns from them.

He said, “With Kawhi, see how he gets to his spots. With Giannis, see how he uses all his intangibles to his advantage and hopefully I can take little pieces of their game and try to add them to mine.” Jackson seems like a rookie who has nailed all the basics and is only using this time to learn and grow.