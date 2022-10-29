“Go f*ck with the Kardashians!”: Ben Simmons Slammed by Rapper Cameron Signalling the Start of All New Beef

The Brooklyn Nets have had a horrendous start to the season. Even with a loaded roster that includes Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons.

The team is 1-4 right now, but to be fair to KD and Kyrie, they haven’t been the problem. Both men are averaging around 30 points per game, keeping the Nets in every game, right till the end.

If anything, of the three superstars, it is Simmons’ performances that have been lacking. He has been so bad, that some believe it’s time he stops playing basketball.

Rapper Cam’ron tells Ben Simmons to stop playing basketball and go play with the Kardashians

The Brooklyn Nets looked like favorites to win it all coming into the season. However, their current form and results say otherwise.

There are a variety of reasons for this. Although many fans prefer to blame Ben Simmons. The former No.1 overall pick has been so poor, it has prompted rapper Cam’ron to go off on him on Insta.

“If you don’t want to f*cking play basketball, go to f*ck with the Kardashians, the Jenners, whoever the f*ck you with… I could suit up and get two points, six fouls.” Rapper Cam’ron sounded off on Ben Simmons 👀 (via mr_camron/IG)pic.twitter.com/pXEtH8U8et — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 29, 2022

The rapper who was present for one of Brooklyn’s home games was truly disappointed by Simmons’ performance. To the extent that he took his grievances to social media, and told Ben to stop playing ball, and to instead f*ck with the Kardashians.

Safe to say, we won’t be seeing him back in the Barclays. Especially, if the “Fresh Prince” is still on the team.

Simmons is having a tough time staying on the court

One of Cam’ron’s major criticisms was Ben’s tendency to foul out. Simmons has already fouled out twice this season and is averaging four personal fouls per game.

Ben Simmons fouled out on this play… Do you agree with the call? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9FkWVqZygv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2022

Things are not looking good so far for Simmons in his return to the court. Hopefully, the former Rookie of the Year can turn things around.

