Ben Simmons’ $17 Million Losses In Fines Had Tracy McGrady Shook

Ben Simmons being the most heavily fined NBA player in league history always comes as a shock to a lot of people, mostly because he’d never had any particularly memorable on-court brawls, which is where the heftiest fines usually come from. However, his fines aren’t a result of violent on-court behavior, but rather his decision to give up on his team and sit out games to force a trade.

When All The Smoke podcast’s Instagram page made a video about the most fined NBA players in history, the name at the top stood out the most. Simmons’ whopping $17 million in fines was so big that even Tracy McGrady couldn’t believe it.

He replied to the video on Instagram, simply using one word to relay his emotions. “Damn,” he wrote, which pretty much sums up how most people react to the news.

Of course, Simmons’ fines weren’t just a spur-of-the-moment thing. Back in 2022, Simmons, while coming back from an extended injury break, was fined by his team for every game he didn’t play for them, resulting in the 76ers withholding nearly $20 million of his salary.

He eventually filed a grievance against the Philly side and was able to recoup some of his losses, bringing the overall number down closer to the $17 million we’ve become used to.

Once labeled the next LeBron James, Simmons’ career never really was the same after his feud with the Sixers, and looking back at what has happened to him now, he may be regretting his decision to sit games out.

Ben Simmons was waived by the Nets earlier this season

A once-promising career was derailed by injuries and unwillingness to play, but Ben Simmons was slowly getting back to playing shape on the Nets. However, their decision to wive him back in February came as a shock to people, mostly because it meant that Simmons’ career may have been over.

The Clippers emerged as a savior for the Aussie guard and signed him to a minimum value, 1 year contract. While he still hasn’t reached the highs that he was once prophesized to, he does have some sort of a chance to get himself a better contract next year if he can display glimpses of the type of play that made him famous.