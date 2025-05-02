“It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane…”: Shaquille O’Neal Uses Popular Superman Expression to Mock Ben Simmons on Shaqtin’ A Fool

While a new Superman movie is coming out in July, the former NBA superstar who branded himself as the hero is once again doing something Kal-El would never do and picking on people while they’re down. Shaquille O’Neal is once against beefing with players and turned his attention to a new group of victims in his latest segment of Shaqtin’ a Fool on Inside the NBA.

Shaq’s top-four list included Ja Morant being missing in action and the Miami Heat getting violently swept out of the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he saved his funniest moment for Ben Simmons, who is somehow not only still in the league, but still playing minutes for a playoff team in a close series.

Simmons has been averaging just over eight minutes per game off the bench for the Los Angeles Clippers in their first-round series, and Shaq had to laugh at his attempt at a turnaround hook in the lane which he amazingly airballed sideways. “It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no it’s a Ben Simmons jumper,” Shaq laughed.

That was Simmons’ only shot attempt in Game 5, and it perfectly encapsulated just how far the former Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star has fallen.

The one time rising star has been decent for the Clippers since joining the team after a buyout with the Nets. His size has allowed him to transition to a backup center, while his playmaking is still clearly visible on the short roll. He has been important in relief of Ivica Zubac.

Sadly though, Simmons’ career has been a mess ever since he refused to shoot a layup in the closing seconds of Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semis, as injuries and mental struggles have derailed him.

Ben Simmons is about to play in another Game 7

The Clippers beat the Nuggets last night to force a decisive Game 7, the only first-round series that’s actually going the distance. Simmons hasn’t been getting much playing time, but he may get a chance to redeem himself from what happened in 2021. Hopefully if he draws any Superman references this time, it’s in a more positive way.

Simmons isn’t the only Clipper that will be trying to exorcise his postseason demons tomorrow. James Harden has had a checkered playoff past, though he went a long way towards erasing it by leading both teams with 28 points while playing all but one minute in Game 6.

This was Harden’s first elimination game win in five tries, with the last one occurring in the 2020 bubble when his Rockets beat the Thunder in a first-round Game 7 before getting swept by the eventual champion Lakers.

This Nuggets-Clippers series has been a wild one, with momentum changing hands seemingly every game. Will Nikola Jokic find a way to get Denver to the second-round? Will Harden and Simmons be vindicated after years of falling short in big moments? Will Kawhi Leonard do his own best Superman impression like he did in Game 2?

Either way, basketball fans will want to be tuned in tomorrow night on TNT at 7:30 p.m. ET.