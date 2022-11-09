God of War Ragnarok Voice Actors: Know voices behind Kratos, Atreus, Freya, Thor, Odin and more

God of War Ragnarok is touted to be one of the best games of 2022. The game has one of the best storylines, graphics, and adventures. However, it is the God of War Ragnarok’s voice actors that add life and meaning to the characters.

Snowy Scandinavia is full of conversations between Kratos and others, and years of experiences in which we see Atreus grow into a responsible young man. From a rough and tough Kratos who likes to be loud to Freya, who is kind, and understanding, here is a list of voice actors who play these characters.

#GodofWarRagnarok is OFFICIALLY LIVE! On behalf of everyone here at Santa Monica Studio and all of our development partners, thank you to our wonderful fans for supporting us. Every person who touched this game put their all into it, we hope you love it as much as we do 💙 pic.twitter.com/N7IR9p2jCD — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) November 9, 2022

Who plays various roles as God of War Ragnarok voice actors?

The famous Kratos is played by Christopher Judge. He is also known for his performance in Black Panther and various other roles in Worlds of Warcraft. Atreus is played by Sunny Suljic, who played the same role in God of War, and is also known for his role as Bob Murphy in The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Danielle Bisutti is the voice behind Freya. She has also played Amanda Cantwell on True Jackson amongst other notable roles. Thor, who made his debut in the game is played by Ryan Hurst. This is also his first major video game role. Odin is played by Richard Schiff. The veteran actor also won an Emmy for his role as Toby Ziegler.

Other characters and actors who gave them a voice

Mentioned below is the list of other actors who voiced other characters in the game:

Alastair Duncan plays Mimir

Deborah Ann Woll- Faye, Mother of Atreus

Adam J Harrington voices the role of Sindri

Laya DeLeon Hayes is voiced by Angrboda

Robert Craighead is the voice behind Brok

Ben Prendergast is the one who plays Týr

Usman Ally is played by Durlin

God of War Ragnarok was released on November 9, 2022, and the game is already in line to be the top contender for GOTY 2022. It also has a score of 94 on Metacritic, which makes it the second-highest-rated game behind Elden Ring.

