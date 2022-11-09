How Old is Atreus in God of War Ragnarok? How many years have passed since the first game?

Atreus is roughly 14 to 15 years old in God of War Ragnarok since two to three years have passed since the first game.

It would be an understatement to say that God of War Ragnarok is Atreus’s story in a Kratos-themed event. A few years have passed since the first game. As seen in the novelization of God of War 2018, Atreus is 11 years old. And roughly two to three years have passed since the beginning of Fimbulwinter, which was marked by Baldur’s death.

This makes Atreus close to 14 years old and mature enough to be considered a Soldier according to Spartan standards. However, in the latest game, Atreus is still attached to many of his human emotions and feelings. Moreover, he still has much to learn from his father and the world around him.

However, Atreus does not look or sound like it has been a lot of time; the depiction of a child coming to his teens is done well. In addition, the voice actor Sunny Suljic has done an excellent job of providing a confused yet eager-spirited Atreus.

Atreus in God of War Ragnarok: What has changed?



Atreus is physically taller now, for one. Another thing is that he has more maturity when holding conversations with people. He also has newer abilities players can use in battle. However, the biggest change is that players can go on solo adventures with him in certain parts of the game.

This is a welcome addition since fans wanted more control over Atreus in the last game, and Santa Monica pleasantly delivered. As for his identity as Loki, more people refer to him as a trickster, along with Angrboda, who, in Mythology, is supposed to be Loki’s wife.

As Loki, he can turn into a Wolf during Rage mode, similar to how Krato’s Spartan Rage works. Santa Monica has created a beautiful relationship between Kratos and his son, maturing him throughout this story. It leads us to believe that the following stories will be about Atreus altogether, exploring other Mythos.

God of War Ragnarok is now available for the PlayStation 4 and 5.

