All You Need To Know About the Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am Tournament Featuring Charles Barkley

With the Regions Tradition being held this week at the Greystone Golf and Country Club from Thursday through Sunday, there will be a celebrity Pro-Am tournament before the main event begins. A number of top sport figures will be seen at the event, including Tommy Tuberville, Nick Saban, Kirby Smart, Roman Harber, Kalen DeBoer, among others. The most sought-after stars at the tournament would be retired basketball power player Charles Barkley. radio personality Bill Bussey, and singer-songwriter Riley Green.

Altogether, the Pro-Am will serve as a gala that provides a chance to interact with top-tier personalities. A power-packed event on Wednesday is anticipated, and the tee times for the event are already out:

7:50 a.m.: Condoleezza Rice with Mike Weir

8:00 a.m.: Trent Dilfer with Retief Goosen

8:10 a.m.: David Toms with Hugh Freeze

8:20 a.m.: Kirby Smart with Padraig Harrington

8:30 a.m.: Tommy Tuberville, Riley Green, and Bubba Bussey with John Daly

8:40 a.m.: Kalen DeBoer with Stewart Cink

8:50 a.m.: Nick Saban with Steve Stricker

9:00 a.m. Charles Barkley, Roman Harper, Greg McElroy, and Jake Peavy with Ernie Els

Apart from boasting an MVP field, the tournament has exciting spots on its course. A must-visit is the White Claw Watering Hole, situated beside the 10th hole at Greystone. In addition, the White Claw Wave Bar showcases spiked seltzers throughout the event, being a peak entertainment spot for the public.

The Redmont Vodka Lounge and Cutter’s Cigars Lounge will deliver spiked lemonade and cigars to the audience. Furthermore, the Margarita Grill Club will give a front view of the par 3. The viewing area is air-conditioned and the ticket includes amenities like food, drinks, and more. Hence, people will have a barrage of options for a wholesome experience.

The Regions Tradition brings classic rock on the course

If somebody wasn’t already smitten with the pomp and power of the event, then Friday evening is jam-packed with a special concert by the Black Jacket Symphony on the 10th hole. The performance is scheduled for 4:30 pm on the ZYN stage, which will cost no extra money.

There’s another benefit for kids under 15, as they get free entry if they come from a military family. Overall, the tournament covers all sorts of jollies to keep the audience hooked. Above the extravaganza, the event drives a philanthropic cause. Since 2011, the organizers have collected over $5.5 million for charitable purposes and raised over $21 million since 1992. The main beneficiary of the tournament is Children’s of Alabama.

As a result, the event has goals beyond just the game and provides the general public with a ton of entertainment. So, this month’s long weekend is something to look forward to.