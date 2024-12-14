Cam Newton Reacts to Keanu Koht Allegedly Misbehaving with Kalen DeBoer’s Daughter on Social Media

Former Alabama 4-star recruit Keanu Koht is in some deep trouble. He entered the NCAA transfer portal after his suspension by Kalen DeBoer and the program. He was apparently suspended for allegedly sending unsolicited inappropriate pictures to DeBoer’s oldest daughter. Cam Newton during the latest episode of 4th&1 reacted to the news, giving his honest opinion on the matter.

Cam agreed with Alabama suspending Koht for his lewd behavior. He agreed that everyone has to pay the consequences for their actions. According to him, Keanu’s behavior is extremely regrettable and reeks of desperation.

“I don’t care if he was my son or my daughter, his as* is gone. But we are also having a come to Jesus party. Everybody has to have a consequence for every reaction or action. It’s extremely satanic. That is desperate behavior.”

Newton questioned Koht’s ability to woo the opposite gender directly by exchanging pleasantries and talking to the person. He noted that guys before the age of social media took pride in chasing after someone to begin a relationship. Talking to someone and gauging their interest used to be an art, that is now lost. The boys nowadays don’t know how to communicate and behave.

Koht apparently sent a picture of his genitals to DeBoer’daughter on Instagram, with a lewd message along with it- saying, – “You want this horse.”

He was forced to pack his bags and enter the transfer portal following the incident. Although they only suspended him, Keanu knew he wasn’t going to get any game time.

The 6’4, 242 pounds Linebacker played four seasons for Crimson Tide under Saban and DeBoer. With two years of eligibility still left, he will now play for Vanderbilt from the 2025-26 season. Therefore, he chose to transfer and found himself another team in the SEC in a short period.