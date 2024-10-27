Everything Kalen DeBoer Said About 34-0 Blowout, Graham Nicholson’s FGs, And Jalen Milroe’s Performance

Alabama thrashed Missouri by 34-0 at the Bryant-Denny Stadium. Crimson Tide was successful in getting their first SEC shutout of the season, as their season improved to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in SEC play after the win over Missouri.

Coach Kalen DeBoer sounded elated at getting the victory at the right time. In the post-match conference, the HC highlighted the hard work the team had put in to get these results:

“Every win is important and the way the guys prepared all week long, gave them a chance to go out there and have success. Didn’t get a lot of points right away but kept applying pressure in different ways once we got the field position flipped, especially I think after the interception.”

DeBoer was quick to praise his team for being able to get the momentum swinging at the right time, even though there are always areas to improve. While highlighting the areas to get better, the coach reflected on having a better awareness of things, overcoming the grey area, and trying to take big final steps.

Amidst all errors though, there was one person Kalen was thoroughly impressed with. It was the kicker Graham Nicholson, who was able to score 2 field goals and 4 extra points for his side.

“Graham did a nice job getting a couple there in the first half. That was good, just to get in some points.”

It was the overall effort of the side that thrilled the HC. He appeared delighted by the recovery the team made after not scoring any touchdowns till the end of the second half. His further focus though went out to the relation between QB Jalen Milroe and his WRs. Jalen’s 215 yards and 16-26 game impressed the coach, but he had other matters to discuss.

The coach pointed out the need to take the burden off the young quarterback, allowing Alabama to depend on other offensive stars. His emphasis remained on being able to execute the offensive plans and playing the right routes to make it easier for Jalen to work things out.

Amidst it all, it was the defense that remained the star of the game for the HC:

“Hats off to the defense, I think they had a really good week of practice considering a lot of moving parts over the last weeks especially. I thought they went out and executed and made no excuses about how much someone’s practicing. They just knew the work had to be put in.”

By being able to restrict the opposition to zero points, the HC applauded the defense for getting the job done and intercepting plays at the correct time.