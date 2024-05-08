2024 Wells Fargo Championship: Prize Money, Purse And Field

After the successful conclusion of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the PGA Tour will now head to North Carolina for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. The PGA Tour will also be at the Myrtle Beach Classic which will be debuting alongside the signature event. Since it has a signature event status, a total of 68 players will be teeing up this week at Quail Hollow Club. In addition, a $20 million prize purse will be offered, with the winner receiving a $3.6 million reward payment.

The 21st event in the 2024 schedule will have Rory McIlroy as the top-ranked OWGR golfer, along with defending champion Wyndham Clark, who will also be markng his presence at Quail Hollow this week. Other players from the top 10 OWGR include Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, and Patrick Cantlay.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has made himself unavailable for the second consecutive week on the PGA Tour. He’ll be back in the hunt for the major title win at the PGA Championship next week. Here is the prize money distribution for the event:

Position Prize money WIN $3,600,000 2nd $2,160,000 3rd $1,360,000 4th $960,000 5th $800,000 6th $720,000 7th $670,000 8th $620,000 9th $580,000 10th $540,000 11th $500,000 12th $460,000 13th $420,000 14th $380,000 15th $360,000 16th $340,000 17th $320,000 18th $300,000 19th $280,000 20th $260,000 21st $240,000 22nd $224,000 23rd $208,000 24th $192,000 25th $176,000 26th $160,000 27th $154,000 28th $148,000 29th $142,000 30th $136,000 31st $130,000 32nd $124,000 33rd $118,000 34th $113,000 35th $108,000 36th $103,000 37th $98,000 38th $94,000 39th $90,000 40th $86,000 41st $82,000 42nd $78,000 43rd $74,000 44th $70,000 45th $66,000 46th $62,000 47th $58,000 48th $54,800 49th $52,000 50th $50,400 51st $49,200 52nd $48,000 53rd $47,200 54th $46,400 55th $46,000 56th $45,200 57th $44,800 58th $44,400 59th $44,400 60th $44,000 61st $43,600 62nd $43,200 63rd $42,800 64th $42,400 65th $42,000 66th $41,600 67th $41,200 68th $40,800 69th $41,400 70th $40,000

Everything you need to know about the Wells Fargo Championship: course, history, and past winners

Originally held in 2003 under the name Wachovia Championship, the tournament is primarily played at the Quail Hollow Club. Only two editions of the tournament were hosted at different golf courses. In 2017, the Eagle Point Golf Club hosted the event after Quail Hollow organized the PGA Championship. Then, in 2022, due to the Presidents Cup being held at the venue, the TPC Potomac hosted the Wells Fargo Championship.

The Quail Hollow Club is a par 71 course that spans 7,538 yards. It puts the players’ skills to the test to the fullest because it’s one of the hardest courses on the Tour. The 16th, 17th, and 18th are referred to as the “Green Mile” because of how they usually play.

In 2003, David Toms emerged victorious in the inaugural competition, defeating Robert Gamez. However, Rory McIlroy stands as the most successful player in the tournament’s history having won the title in 2010, 2015, and 2021. The only other winner who has won more than once is Max Homa. He grabbed a win in 2019 and 2022.

The defending champion Wyndham Clark will have the chance to become the third multiple-time winner at Quail Hollow this week. Seeing his form, it will not be a difficult task for him to record his second victory this season.