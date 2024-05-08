mobile app bar

2024 Wells Fargo Championship: Prize Money, Purse And Field

Kunal Singh
Published

Wyndham Clark

May 7, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Wyndham Clark hits his approach shot to 15 green during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

After the successful conclusion of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the PGA Tour will now head to North Carolina for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. The PGA Tour will also be at the Myrtle Beach Classic which will be debuting alongside the signature event. Since it has a signature event status, a total of 68 players will be teeing up this week at Quail Hollow Club. In addition, a $20 million prize purse will be offered, with the winner receiving a $3.6 million reward payment.

The 21st event in the 2024 schedule will have Rory McIlroy as the top-ranked OWGR golfer, along with defending champion Wyndham Clark, who will also be markng his presence at Quail Hollow this week. Other players from the top 10 OWGR include Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, and Patrick Cantlay.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has made himself unavailable for the second consecutive week on the PGA Tour. He’ll be back in the hunt for the major title win at the PGA Championship next week. Here is the prize money distribution for the event:

Position

Prize money

WIN

$3,600,000

2nd

$2,160,000

3rd

$1,360,000

4th

$960,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$720,000

7th

$670,000

8th

$620,000

9th

$580,000

10th

$540,000

11th

$500,000

12th

$460,000

13th

$420,000

14th

$380,000

15th

$360,000

16th

$340,000

17th

$320,000

18th

$300,000

19th

$280,000

20th

$260,000

21st

$240,000

22nd

$224,000

23rd

$208,000

24th

$192,000

25th

$176,000

26th

$160,000

27th

$154,000

28th

$148,000

29th

$142,000

30th

$136,000

31st

$130,000

32nd

$124,000

33rd

$118,000

34th

$113,000

35th

$108,000

36th

$103,000

37th

$98,000

38th

$94,000

39th

$90,000

40th

$86,000

41st

$82,000

42nd

$78,000

43rd

$74,000

44th

$70,000

45th

$66,000

46th

$62,000

47th

$58,000

48th

$54,800

49th

$52,000

50th

$50,400

51st

$49,200

52nd

$48,000

53rd

$47,200

54th

$46,400

55th

$46,000

56th

$45,200

57th

$44,800

58th

$44,400

59th

$44,400

60th

$44,000

61st

$43,600

62nd

$43,200

63rd

$42,800

64th

$42,400

65th

$42,000

66th

$41,600

67th

$41,200

68th

$40,800

69th

$41,400

70th

$40,000

Everything you need to know about the Wells Fargo Championship: course, history, and past winners

Originally held in 2003 under the name Wachovia Championship, the tournament is primarily played at the Quail Hollow Club. Only two editions of the tournament were hosted at different golf courses. In 2017, the Eagle Point Golf Club hosted the event after Quail Hollow organized the PGA Championship. Then, in 2022, due to the Presidents Cup being held at the venue, the TPC Potomac hosted the Wells Fargo Championship.

The Quail Hollow Club is a par 71 course that spans 7,538 yards. It puts the players’ skills to the test to the fullest because it’s one of the hardest courses on the Tour. The 16th, 17th, and 18th are referred to as the “Green Mile” because of how they usually play.

In 2003, David Toms emerged victorious in the inaugural competition, defeating Robert Gamez. However, Rory McIlroy stands as the most successful player in the tournament’s history having won the title in 2010, 2015, and 2021. The only other winner who has won more than once is Max Homa. He grabbed a win in 2019 and 2022.

The defending champion Wyndham Clark will have the chance to become the third multiple-time winner at Quail Hollow this week. Seeing his form, it will not be a difficult task for him to record his second victory this season.

