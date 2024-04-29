Dustin Johnson’s Wife, Paulina Gretzky Opens Up About Her Relationship and Family Life

Nov 15, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Dustin Johnson walks off the 18th green with Paulina Gretzky after winning The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, Dustin Johnson’s wife, Paulina Gretzky, shared various details about their relationship in one of the episodes of Netflix’s Full Swing Season 2 series and went on to talk about the 2023 US Open tournament’s venue.

The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky shared how the 2023 US Open being held in Las Vegas made the tournament particularly significant for her. Gretzky then disclosed that she was born and raised in the Sin City. Furthermore, she expressed her love for traveling with her husband and spending quality time with him.

The star’s wife said (via Yahoo):

“The U.S. Open being in [Los Angeles] made it a lot more special.”

She added:

“I love traveling with Dustin. I love being there with him. We have fun, we love being with each other. I’m the girl saying my husband loves to hang out with me, okay, but that’s how I feel.”

The 2023 U.S. Open was a successful event with Wyndham Clark winning the tournament. Meanwhile, DJ got into the T10 position alongside three other golfers.

Johnson and Gretzky first met in 2009 after the American professional golfer played a round of golf with Gretzky’s mother, actress Janet Jones. The couple quickly felt a connection and began dating each other, leading to their engagement in 2013.

Together, the couple share two kids- Tatum, born in 2015, and River, born in 2017. Gretzky has previously lauded Johnson for being an excellent father and also mentioned how supportive he is. She said:

“Dustin’s the best dad. He’s my best friend. He’s been so supportive with me, and we’re just there for each other.”

Although the family is currently happy and is growing stronger with each passing day, it’s worth mentioning that they faced a challenging time back in 2022. This is since the 39-year-old joined the Saudi-backed league, leading to difficulties due to the backlash from angry fans.

What Threats Did Dustin Johnson’s Family Receive When He Joined LIV Golf?

Dustin Johnson made the switch to the LIV Golf League in 2022 with a reported signing deal of $74.2 million. However, his move angered fans to the extent that they began sending death threats to his family.

Gretzky specifically mentioned these troubling incidents and said (via New York Post):

“People sending death threats and awful, awful, awful things. People were aggressive that’s for sure. But that’s when I shut it down for a little bit. I was like I don’t need to look at this. Everyone has an opinion on it. Fine.”

Despite the distressing nature of these threats, the family showed resilience in overcoming them. They are now content, acknowledging that the switch has eased the golfer’s life and allowed the couple to spend more time together.