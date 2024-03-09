After Spectacular Commentary At The WM Phoenix Open, Kevin Kisner To Return To The Booth At The Players Championship

After the WM Phoenix Open, Kevin Kisner will appear at the Players Championship booth, as per Golfweek. Also, the four-time tour winner will feature in NBC’s four-wide set-up that has two anchors and analysts for the TPC Sawgrass event in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. NBC confirmed Kisner’s presence at a press conference on Friday.

He will serve as an analyst on the weekend, sharing the booth with Dan Hicks. Moreover, Kisner and Smylie Kaufman will have ‘Friday Happy Hour’ coverage. Let’s see what the NBC authorities think about choosing Kisner for The Players.

Kevin Kisner To Return With His Charm At The Players Championship

Kevin Kisner made his analyst debut at the Sentry and did an excellent job at the WM Phoenix Open. His hard work paid off after he was chosen for the Players Championship as an analyst. NBC producer Tommy Roy noticed his talent and took pleasure in calling him for the Players, as per Golfweek.

“Kevin did a great job in the booth with Dan Hicks earlier this year and his work with Smylie Kaufman on the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open made for great TV, so we’re happy we can once again pair Kevin with Dan and have Kevin join Smylie at the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass next Friday.”

He continued,

“Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch have called some of the most iconic moments at the Players Championship throughout the past three decades and having them on next week’s broadcasts is a great way for NBC Sports to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Players.”

Speaking with Golfweek, Kisner admitted that Tommy asked him for the analyst role in the tournaments.

“I have no idea what NBC’s intentions are, but Tommy (Roy) asked me to help them out when they knew they weren’t renewing (Paul) Azinger, so I picked these two to do. I still plan to play a full schedule for the rest of the year.”

Kisner has shown his talent to make golf commentary entertaining in previous events. Also, he’ll return as an analyst at the Players since he couldn’t get a chance to play at the tournament. The last time he played the event in 2016, he lost the playoff against Rickie Fowler.

The NBC has been rotating their analyst since Paul Azinger’s contract expired. It has also been learned that Kisner might be offered the job, but it is up to him to choose this new path or not.