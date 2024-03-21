8 Top Golfers Who Won’t Be At The Masters This Year

This year’s Masters Tournament is less than a month away. The season’s first major tournament will again see the likes of PGA Tour pros and a handful of LIV Golfers such as defending champion Jon Rahm competing with each other at Augusta National. The star-studded field at this edition includes the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, and many more.

Although there are multiple qualifying criteria for the first major tournament of the 2024 season, several top golfers will not be a part of Augusta National next month. Since the final field is not yet announced, the PGA Tour players will still find it easier to book a spot at the upcoming tournament.

Here are the 8 top golfers missing out on the Masters this year:

1) Bernhard Langer

The two-time Green Jacket winner will be missing out on the tournament for the first time since 2011. Interestingly, ever since he made his debut at Augusta National back in 1982, it will only be the second time he will not be part of the tournament as a competitor. However, he will be at Jon Rahm’s Champions Dinner on April 11.

2) Louis Oosthuizen

The former Open Championship winner will be missing out on his first Masters ever since his debut in 2009. Despite winning two back-to-back events on the DP World Tour in December 2023, he could not gain many OWGR points. Also, he was not handed a special invite like fellow LIV Golfer Joaquin Niemann. However, Oosthuizen has not played at Augusta since 2021 as he had withdrawn in the last two editions.

3) Talor Gooch

LIV Golf’s 2023 Individual Champion is ineligible to participate in the first major of this season. Although he has been very successful in the Saudi-backed league, he has not gained any OWGR points limiting his selection to the prestigious major this year.

4) Francesco Molinari

All thanks to his Open Championship victory in 2018, the Italian golfer has exemptions for five years at the Masters until 2023. However, since he has been winless in the last five years, he has not received an invite for this year’s first major. This will be the first time in the last eight years he will not be seen playing at Augusta National.

5) Kevin Kisner

The four-time PGA Tour will be a big name who will be missing this year’s first major at Augusta. It will be the first time since 2015 that Kisner will not be participating in the historic event. Last year, he missed the cut at the event.

6) Robert MacIntyre

The Scottish superstar had been a top guy in Europe in the last few years. He was also the part of 2023 Ryder Cup-winning team Europe. After two successful outings at the Masters tournament in 2021 and 2022 where he finished T12 and T23, respectively, he is set to miss out for the tournament second consecutive time.

7) Billy Horschel

The seven-time PGA Tour pro missing out the first major golf event of the year is a huge thing. He has never missed a tournament at Augusta ever since 2017. Horschel is currently ranked 91st on the Official World Golf Rankings. Henceforth, he will miss the tournament this year.

8) Abraham Ancer

LIV Golf’s newest winner will miss the Masters Tournament for the first time in his career since his rookie edition in 2020. Also, this could be a major less year for the Mexican-America golfer if he does not qulaify for any other major this year.

Jason Kokrak, Carlos Ortiz, Thomas Pieters, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and a few more notable LIV Golfers will not be part of the field at this year first major golf event at Augusta National. It will be interesting to see if Jon Rahm can defend his title this year or not.