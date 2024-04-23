Tiger Woods Unveils Jupiter Links GC TGL Roster For Next Year’s Competition

Tiger Woods shakes Palm Beach State College President Ava Parker’s hand during a donation presentation at Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., on February 20, 2023. It will be the future site of TGL, a new golf league played in a stadium and launched in partnership with the PGA. USATODAY

Two days back, Tiger Woods shared a video teasing fans with three other PGA Tour stars that would join his team, the Jupiter Links GC, in the upcoming TGL. Finally, keeping his promise, the golf legend has unveiled the three stars who’d be joining him in the inaugural season starting on January 7, 2025 in a post captioned,“We are Jupiter Links Golf Club.”

Players joining Woods in his TGL team are Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, and Tom Kim. Apart from the roster, the team has also brought the light to its logo and the inspiration behind it.

Everything You Need To Know About Tiger Woods’ TGL team

Jupiter Links GC is one of the six teams in the upcoming tech-based golf league introduced by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Woods’ TGR Ventures and David Blitzer are the owners of the Florida-based team. The latter’s portfolio makes him the first sports team owner to have invesment in five major sports teams in America.

The upcoming innovative league’s team announced Tiger Woods as their first player last year. He will be accompanied by Max Homa, who is the top-ranked golfer joining the team. Meanwhile, Tom Kim is the second-youngest PGA tour player since World War II who has pledged his services for the inaugural season. The final player joining the star-studded lineup is Kevin Kisner, who was part of the U.S. Presidents Cup team twice in his career.

Woods’ TGL team has also unveiled the inspiration behind their logo and brand. The ‘Palm Flag’ has signature elements with a combination of a golf pin flag and a palm tree to portray the beach and golf lifestyle of Jupiter Island in Florida. The official press release states that the club “brings to life the vibrant energy of Jupiter.” It has a red color background depicting ‘Tiger Red’, the trademark color that the legendary golfer dons in the Sunday rounds of each tournament that he plays in.

Tiger Woods’ TGL was initially slated to kickstart earlier in January 2024. However, unforeseen inclement weather conditions caused the dome of SoFi Center to collapse last year in November, thus, postponing the league’s start to the next year. The league’s broadcasting rights have been bought by ESPN, and fans are eagerly waiting for what is known to be a new way of experiencing golf!