Brian Harman Nearly Sets A New Record For Highest Nine-Hole Score At Augusta During The 2024 Masters

Mar 21, 2024; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Brian Harman plays his shot from the 10th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Harman faced challenging conditions during his first round at the Masters, after sandy weather made the gameplay quite difficult. The 37-year-old golfer first accumulated a bogey on the 11th hole, followed by another one on the 12th hole.

Harman’s poor form didn’t stop here. He had a double-bogey on hole 13. Although he was able to manage the 14th and 15th holes on even par, his shots on hole 16th recorded him triple-bogeys. Moreover, his performance on the 17th and 18th holes each resulted in double bogeys.

In total, Brian Harman took 47 shots to complete the back-nine for 18 holes. He became the first golfer since 1956 to have the highest nine-hole score at the Masters. In 1956, Charles Kunkle Jr. recorded a 49 on the front nine on the final day of the event.

Brian Harman’s poor performance made him complete the first round at 9 over par. His second round, however, was average as he finished his play on even par. However, the golfer failed to make the cut, a disappointment to him and his fans, especially considering his strong form this season.

Brian Harman’s Masters Performace A Contrast To His 2024 Form

Fresh from his 2023 Open Championship win, Brian Harman began his 2024 season impressively, securing a Top 5 finish at The Sentry. He continued his strong performance with a Top 18 finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Following his initial successes, Brian Harman encountered some challenges in his next three tournaments. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he finished T54, followed by a T60 at the WM Phoenix Open. He then achieved a T44 placement at The Genesis Invitational.

Brian Harman regained his form with a T12 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He followed that with his season’s best finish of T2 at the Players Championship. However, at the Valspar Championship, he experienced a setback by missing his first cut of the season. He bounced back with a T25 finish at the Valero Texas Open.

Despite not making the cut for the Masters, fans can expect to see Harman bring his best to future events, especially when he sets his sights on defending his Open Championship title.