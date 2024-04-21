2024 RBC Heritage Open Sunday Final Round Tee Times And Pairings Unveiled

Apr 20, 2024; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Scottie Scheffler acknowledges the fans after making a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler‘s insatiable thirst for triumphs didn’t mellow down with his Masters win last week. Instead, the golfer was seen giving an incredible performance at the RBC Heritage Open again. Following three days of strong competition, he now sits at the top of the leaderboard, just one stroke behind Sepp Straka, at 16 under.

LIV golfer Collin Morikawa is only two shots behind Scheffler, desperately looking to return to the winner’s circle. Other golfers like Sahith Theegala and Ludvig Aberg are in the top ten on the leaderboard and are giving a head-to-head fight to Scottie. These golfers are fighting for the $3.6 million payout of the RBC Heritage Open and have already displayed excellent performance in the past three days. Now, the 69-member field is approaching Sunday’s round and its tee times have been revealed.

Kevin Kisner tees up alone at 8 a.m., followed by Brian Harman and Taylor Moore at 9.50 a.m. Max Homa is grouped with Brendon Todd at 10:55 a.m., while Jordan Spieth is grouped with defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick at 11:25 a.m. Here’s the entire list of the all-tee times and pairings for the Sunday round of the RBC Heritage Open.

Sunday Tee Times And Pairings For The RBC Heritage Open

1st Tee

Tee time Players 8:00 a.m. Kevin Kisner 8:05 a.m. Chandler Phillips, Nick Dunlap 8:15 a.m. Cam Davis, Cameron Young 8:25 a.m. Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges 8:35 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Jake Knapp 8:45 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Matthieu Pavon 8:55 a.m. Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9:05 a.m. Erik Barnes, Peter Malnati 9:20 a.m. Webb Simpson, Erik van Rooyen 9:30 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Nick Taylor 9:40 a.m. Jason Day, Shane Lowry 9:50 a.m. Brian Harman, Taylor Moore 10 a.m. Justin Rose, Grayson Murray 10:10 a.m. Tony Finau, Adam Svensson 10:20 a.m. Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam 10:35 a.m. Austin Eckroat, Mackenzie Hughes 10:45 a.m. Akshay Bhatia, Adam Hadwin 10:55 a.m. Max Homa, Brendon Todd 11:05 a.m. Adam Schenk, Kurt Kitayama 11:15 a.m. Sungjae Im, Ben An 11:25 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick 11:35 a.m. Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris 11:50 a.m. Harris English, Corey Conners 12 p.m. Justin Thomas, Russell Henley 12:10 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Eric Cole 12:20 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim 12:30 p.m. Alejandro Tosti, Wyndham Clark 12:40 p.m. Thomas Detry, Rory McIlroy 12:50 p.m. Chris Kirk, Xander Schauffele 1:05 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, Brice Garnett 1:15 p.m. J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge 1:25 p.m. Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay 1:35 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Ludvig Aberg 1:45 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala 1:55 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

The final round can be watched on the Golf Channel/Peacock from 1-3 p.m. CBS and ESPN will broadcast the match from 3-6 p.m. and 7:15 a.m.–6 p.m., respectively. With Scottie Scheffler on a winning high, it is to see if he grabs another win at Harbour Town this weekend.