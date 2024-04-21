mobile app bar

2024 RBC Heritage Open Sunday Final Round Tee Times And Pairings Unveiled

Suchita Chakraborty
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Scottie Scheffler

Apr 20, 2024; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Scottie Scheffler acknowledges the fans after making a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler‘s insatiable thirst for triumphs didn’t mellow down with his Masters win last week. Instead, the golfer was seen giving an incredible performance at the RBC Heritage Open again. Following three days of strong competition, he now sits at the top of the leaderboard, just one stroke behind Sepp Straka, at 16 under. 

LIV golfer Collin Morikawa is only two shots behind Scheffler, desperately looking to return to the winner’s circle. Other golfers like Sahith Theegala and Ludvig Aberg are in the top ten on the leaderboard and are giving a head-to-head fight to Scottie. These golfers are fighting for the $3.6 million payout of the RBC Heritage Open and have already displayed excellent performance in the past three days. Now, the 69-member field is approaching Sunday’s round and its tee times have been revealed

Kevin Kisner tees up alone at 8 a.m., followed by Brian Harman and Taylor Moore at 9.50 a.m. Max Homa is grouped with Brendon Todd at 10:55 a.m., while Jordan Spieth is grouped with defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick at 11:25 a.m. Here’s the entire list of the all-tee times and pairings for the Sunday round of the RBC Heritage Open.

Sunday Tee Times And Pairings For The RBC Heritage Open

1st Tee

Tee timePlayers
8:00 a.m.Kevin Kisner
8:05 a.m.Chandler Phillips, Nick Dunlap
8:15 a.m.Cam Davis, Cameron Young
8:25 a.m.Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges
8:35 a.m.Keegan Bradley, Jake Knapp
8:45 a.m.
Tommy Fleetwood, Matthieu Pavon
8:55 a.m.
Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:05 a.m.Erik Barnes, Peter Malnati
9:20 a.m.Webb Simpson, Erik van Rooyen
9:30 a.m.Emiliano Grillo, Nick Taylor
9:40 a.m.Jason Day, Shane Lowry
9:50 a.m.Brian Harman, Taylor Moore
10 a.m.Justin Rose, Grayson Murray
10:10 a.m.Tony Finau, Adam Svensson
10:20 a.m.Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam
10:35 a.m.Austin Eckroat, Mackenzie Hughes
10:45 a.m.Akshay Bhatia, Adam Hadwin
10:55 a.m.Max Homa, Brendon Todd
11:05 a.m.Adam Schenk, Kurt Kitayama
11:15 a.m.Sungjae Im, Ben An
11:25 a.m.Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick
11:35 a.m.Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris
11:50 a.m.Harris English, Corey Conners
12 p.m.Justin Thomas, Russell Henley
12:10 p.m.Denny McCarthy, Eric Cole
12:20 p.m.Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim
12:30 p.m.Alejandro Tosti, Wyndham Clark
12:40 p.m.Thomas Detry, Rory McIlroy
12:50 p.m.Chris Kirk, Xander Schauffele
1:05 p.m.Stephan Jaeger, Brice Garnett
1:15 p.m.J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge
1:25 p.m.Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay
1:35 p.m.Patrick Rodgers, Ludvig Aberg
1:45 p.m.Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala
1:55 p.m.Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

The final round can be watched on the Golf Channel/Peacock from 1-3 p.m. CBS and ESPN will broadcast the match from 3-6 p.m. and 7:15 a.m.–6 p.m., respectively. With Scottie Scheffler on a winning high, it is to see if he grabs another win at Harbour Town this weekend.

About the author

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at The SportsRush. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef.

Read more from Suchita Chakraborty

Share this article

Don’t miss these